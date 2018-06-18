Green Man Gaming Salutes UK Armed Forces and Veterans with Exclusive Video Game Discounts

Green Man Gaming is committed to recognising the hard work and dedication of our service men, women, veterans and their families. The company believes that video games are awesome and everyone should have the opportunity to be part of the magic of games. This exclusive discount will hopefully give the military community the opportunity to save money and enjoy the magic of games so that they can experience some downtime from their challenging daily routines.

The initiative is very important to the Green Man Gaming team, with the company's CEO, Paul Sulyok and CMO, Ian McGregor previously serving in the British Army and its COO, Tim Sawyer, serving in the Royal Navy. As veterans, all of them hold accounts with the Defence Discount Service.

Paul Sulyok, CEO and Founder of Green Man Gaming, said: "We're so proud to recognise the great service and dedication of our Armed Forces and hope that Green Man Gaming's discount will give them an opportunity to save money and enjoy the magic of playing games during their well-earned breaks. As a veteran myself, I understand the challenges that come with being part of the community and strongly believe in giving something back to those brave and determined service men and women who have served the country, as well as their families."

The discount is available to all serving Armed Forces, Reserve Forces, spouses and partners of serving personnel, HM Armed Forces Veterans (ex serving), MoD civil servants, bereaved family members, war and service widows and widowers, Cadet Forces (over 16) and NATO personnel in the UK from today, 18 June 2018. Green Man Gaming's exclusive discount on top of its already great deals, can be redeemed on the Defence Discount Service's secure and dedicated website.

About Green Man Gaming

Green Man Gaming is a global technology company at the heart of the video games industry.

Greenmangaming.com is an eCommerce store and community platform offering millions of gamers a single destination for all things gaming. With customers in 195 countries, the store stocks a wide catalogue of multi-platform digital games at the best prices and provides the latest game data tracking, reviews and discussions on its community.

Green Man Gaming Publishing works with independent development studios globally to market their own games and increase the visibility of games in a challenging marketplace. The industry expertise and knowledge of the publishing team provide developers with hands on and collaborative support that includes in-depth market analysis, integrated Marketing and PR campaigns, finishing finance options and global retail strategy.

Leveraging its patented technology, Green Man Gaming also partners with game publishers and leading hardware manufacturers to support their marketing initiatives. Announced at CES 2017, Green Man Gaming's digital storefront is currently being made available on millions of Lenovo laptops worldwide through the Lenovo Entertainment Hub. Green Man Gaming has also partnered with Intel to build and manage their software distribution hub which offers digital games to hundreds of hardware partners as part of the Intel® Technology Provider Gold and Platinum Partners Program.

Green Man Gaming has been recognised by leading bodies in the video gaming, business and technology sectors with over 30 awards received since it was launched in 2010. The company was featured in London Stock Exchange Group's 1,000 Companies to Inspire 2017 list and ranked in The Sunday Times 2016 Tech Track 100 celebrating the UK's fastest growing companies. It was also one of 25 companies named as part of Tech City UK's first Future Fifty programme, recognising and supporting fast growth digital technology businesses in the UK.

