Green Market Summit Presents Cannabis and the "The Big Long"

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2007-2008 the U.S. housing market crashed and a few, very prescient investors were able to "short" the market and make a killing. One of these traders, Danny Moses, featured in Michael Lewis' book The Big Short has pivoted from housing to cannabis and has since called this nascent market "The Big Long."

Moses will be interviewed at the closing session of the first annual Green Market Summit on September 14, 2018 in New York City by Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner at KCSA Strategic Communications, the largest investor and public relations firm operating in the cannabis industry.

Hosted by the Green Market Report, the cannabis industry's premier financial news organization, the one-day event will feature exclusive data and economic analysis focused on five key sectors in the industry: Banking, International Trade, Retail, E-Commerce and Seed-to-Sale Tracking. The interview will close the event and take place from 4:00 – 4:50 PM.

"As the cannabis industry continues to mature and tap into the capital markets for growth capital, investors need to understand the risks and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that are available," said Mr. Goldberg. "Danny Moses is one of the most recognized traders on Wall Street. This interview will provide valuable insight and forecasts by one of the greatest trading minds to those interested in the cannabis industry."

"Cannabis represents one of the largest opportunities for investment, but it is also a minefield considering it is still federally illegal," explained Danny Moses. "Banking and capital are the two biggest obstacles to investment in the industry. However, these risks present a greater return for those smart enough to take advantage."

Join the industry's leading financial minds and public companies as they review the economic landscape of the cannabis industry.

Located in the Financial District of New York City at One World Trade Center, the event is made possible through a partnership with TheStreet and the Marijuana Policy Group. The keynote speaker will feature TheStreet's Jim Cramer, who will interview Brian Athaide CEO of The Green Organic Dutchman.

Tickets for the event and early bird pricing are still available, but spacing is limited. For more information, please visit: www.GreenMarketSummit.com

WHAT: Green Market Summit: The Advanced Economic State of Cannabis



WHEN: September 14, 2018



WHERE: One World Trade Center, 285 Fulton St, New York, NY 10007

About KCSA Strategic Communications



KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, shareholder communications and social media, with expertise in cannabis, financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and energy. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit http://www.kcsa.com/ or https://www.kcsa-cannabis.com/

SOURCE KCSA Strategic Communications

Related Links

http://www.kcsa.com

