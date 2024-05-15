Green Mattress Recycling, LLC Announces Appointment of New CEO, Neil Hillmer and Expansion of Growth Strategy

BROCKTON, Mass., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Mattress Recycling, LLC, a market leader in sustainability initiatives focused on mattress and box spring deconstruction, proudly announces the appointment of Neil Hillmer as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1st, 2024.

Neil brings over 25 years of extensive executive leadership in contract manufacturing and supply chain, accompanied by a proven track record of driving substantial growth and innovation in dynamic business environments. With a strategic vision and commitment to sustainability, Neil Hillmer is poised to lead Green Mattress into its next phase of development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Neil Hillmer to Green Mattress," said Adam Doorly, President at Green Mattress Recycling, LLC. "His exceptional leadership skills and deep industry insights make him the ideal candidate to lead our company forward. We are confident that under his guidance, Green Mattress will continue to thrive."

Expressing his enthusiasm for the opportunity, Neil Hilmer stated, "I am honored to lead a pioneering player in this emerging market. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team here to drive innovation, deliver value to our customers, and achieve new levels of success."

Neil Hillmer succeeds Tim Durkin, who has served Green Mattress Recycling, LLC with dedication and distinction for over three years. Tim Durkin will support the transition in an advisory role and continue as Chairman of the board to ensure a seamless handover of responsibilities.

About Green Mattress:

At Green Mattress, the goal is to repurpose and recycle over 95% of a mattress's components, reducing waste in landfills and diminishing our carbon footprint. Green Mattress is equipped to continue to take a market leading position across New England. Green Mattress currently reduces the loads on landfills and transfer stations by almost 50% annually. Green Mattress also receives mattresses directly from businesses, municipalities, institutions, and consumers. Each mattress or box spring is stripped of the foam and fabrics from the wood or metal framework. The foam and fabrics are baled and are then shipped to a recycler to be repurposed and reintegrated into their manufacturing processes. The metal is re-melted, and the wood is shredded and recycled into pressed wood products.

For more information on Green Mattress's mission, values, and the mattress deconstruction process, interested parties are encouraged to visit their website for more information on the subject, as well as resources to help individuals and businesses take meaningful steps toward a more sustainable future, at https://www.greenmattressco.com/blog/how-mattress-recycling-helps-environment.

