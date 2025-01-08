Green Meadows Teams Up with Colorado-based JuanaDips to Launch Award-Winning THC Pouches in Massachusetts

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Meadows, a leader in high-quality cannabis products, is thrilled to announce the launch of JuanaDips in Massachusetts. These award-winning THC pouches, crafted with care originally in the heart of Colorado, represent a groundbreaking innovation in the cannabis industry. Beginning this January, JuanaDips will be available at Green Meadows dispensaries in Southbridge and Fitchburg, as well as in select retail partners across the state. After launching The TANK, a premium 1g disposable vape, and recently introducing STELLAR, a 2g disposable with a dual vape delivery system, the highly anticipated launch of JuanaDips showcases a continued commitment to innovative and premium cannabis products.

JuanaDips is Colorado's only cannabis dip pouch and offers a nano-infused smokeless cannabis experience. Similar in form and function to Zyn nicotine dip pouches, JuanaDips provides fast-acting, discreet, and flavorful cannabis enjoyment without the need for combustion. Crafted by Palisade Apothecary, a premier cultivator and manufacturer nestled in the high mountain desert of the Western Slope, JuanaDips reflects a commitment to quality, purity, and the spirit of cannabis innovation.

"Our mission is to make cannabis accessible and enjoyable for everyone, and JuanaDips is a perfect fit for this vision," said Chris Zawacki, Co-Founder and CEO of Green Meadows. "These pouches introduce a new and unique delivery system, combining innovative technology with the finest ingredients, offering Massachusetts consumers a unique and memorable cannabis experience."

Having recently received a patent for its proprietary technology, JuanaDips represents an ideal option for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a convenient and smokeless way to enjoy THC. Whether at home or on the go, the pouches deliver a clean, invigorating experience with a focus on taste and effect.

"We're excited to share our love of cannabis dipping with the Massachusetts community," said Jesse Loughman, JuanaDips Founder. "Green Meadows, with their combined focus on quality and innovation, is the perfect partner to bring our product to a new audience, and we look forward to seeing how these pouches enhance the cannabis lifestyle here."

JuanaDips will debut in Massachusetts with a refreshing Spearmint flavor, available in two dosing levels: 2.5mg THC per pouch in a 40-pack and 5mg THC per pouch in a 20-pack. Additionally, new dosing levels and exciting flavors are set to launch in early 2025, further enhancing the JuanaDips product line and catering to a wide range of consumer preferences.

