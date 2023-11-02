Green Methanol Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast 2018-2028F

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Methanol Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast 2018-2028F" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green methanol market is set to experience substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.82%, reaching an estimated value of approximately $387.92 million by 2028.

This surge is primarily attributed to the rising awareness of global warming and the growing demand for eco-friendly fuel alternatives. Notably, in 2021, global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels and industry reached a staggering 33.67 billion metric tonnes.

Sustainable Green Methanol: Fueling the Future

Green methanol emerges as a sustainable solution with versatile applications, serving as a clean fuel source, a feedstock for various chemical industries, and a renewable energy storage solution. What sets green methanol apart is its scalability and ease of transportation, making it an attractive choice for energy storage across both small and large-scale applications. This scalability facilitates the integration of renewable energy sources into multiple sectors.

Transforming the Chemical Sector

The chemical industry, a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, is turning to green methanol as a game-changer. Unlike conventional methanol production, which emits substantial carbon dioxide, green methanol is produced using renewable energy sources and sustainable feedstocks. Key sources of green methanol include biomass, captured CO2, and waste gases from industrial processes. This shift drastically reduces the carbon footprint of the chemical industry, making green methanol a sustainable feedstock alternative.

Meeting Renewable Energy Storage Demands

Green methanol's adaptability positions it as an optimal solution for renewable energy storage. Renewable energy sources like solar and wind often generate excess energy when demand is low. Green methanol, through a process known as Power-to-Methanol (PtM), allows surplus renewable energy to be converted into green methanol. This stored green methanol can be efficiently utilized when needed, serving as an effective means of storing renewable energy.

Regulatory Compliance Driving Adoption

Stringent environmental regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions are propelling the adoption of green methanol. With its low-carbon properties, green methanol aligns perfectly with industries seeking to meet emissions reduction targets. It not only reduces carbon emissions but also recycles CO2 from the atmosphere or industrial emissions, closing the carbon loop and contributing to a greener environment.

Company Profiles

OCI N.V., Methanex Corporation, Enerkem Inc., Carbon Recycling International, Sodra Skogsagarna, BASF SE, Topsoe A/S, Liquid Wind AB, Eni S.p.A., ABEL Energy Pty Ltd., Thyssenkrupp AG, Nordic Green ApS, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co Inc, Southern Green Gas Limited, and SunGas Renewables Inc. are some of the key players of global green methanol market.

Report Scope

In this report, the global green methanol market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

Green Methanol Market, by Feedstock

  • CO2 Emissions
  • Municipal Solid Waste
  • Agricultural Waste
  • Forestry Residues
  • Others

Green Methanol Market, by Type

  • E-Methanol
  • Bio Methanol

Green Methanol Market, by Application

  • Fuel Grade
  • Chemical Feedstock
  • Others

Green Methanol Market, by Region

  • Europe
  • North America
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkvvnq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Breathing Circuits Market Report 2023: Key Drivers Include High Healthcare Spending, Advances in Technology, Growing Aging Population and Growing Demand for Homecare Setting

Global Breathing Circuits Market Report 2023: Key Drivers Include High Healthcare Spending, Advances in Technology, Growing Aging Population and Growing Demand for Homecare Setting

The "Global Breathing Circuits Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides a comprehensive study of the...
Asia-Pacific Dominates Pineapple Production, Spearheading Global Pineapple Market Growth

Asia-Pacific Dominates Pineapple Production, Spearheading Global Pineapple Market Growth

The "Pineapple Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.