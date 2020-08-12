Green Mountain Technology Honored 4 Years in a Row as Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Green Mountain Technology (GMT) is No. 4,691 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing, private companies. This marks the fourth year in a row that GMT has sustained steep growth. GMT's revenue has grown 64 percent and the company has added about 30 jobs.

"We're honored to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company," said Craig Russell, Chief Executive Officer at GMT. "Our continued growth is a testament to our team's ability to fuel our clients' success even in a pandemic. Our team has been the driving force behind our accomplishments. We are thankful to partner with industry-leading clients to deliver big results and meaningful improvements to their networks."

Notable Inc. 5000 alumni include companies such as Intuit, Zappos, Pandora, Oracle, Microsoft and many others. Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of over 500 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for more than 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Green Mountain Technology (GMT) partners with the world's largest parcel shippers to plan, execute and monitor high volume parcel networks. Their Parcel Spend Management (PSM) solution simplifies network complexity, drives increased profitability, and enhances the customer shipping experience through a suite of tech-enabled services. It starts with a best in class parcel audit and invoice automation, then leverages that data for advanced analytics, optimization, and ongoing network improvement and contract management projects. GMT's highly engaged, strategic delivery model, unique network modeling and re-rating technology, and Fortune 500 customer base, uniquely positions GMT to deliver unparalleled value. Customers represent more than $7 billion in parcel spend and consistently experience a 5-10X return, net of the fees.

