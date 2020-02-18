Green Mountain Technology Launches a New Website

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Mountain Technology (GMT), a Parcel Spend Management company, announced the launch of its new website today. The new website is designed to offer an enhanced user experience with improved navigation and functionality. Enhancements include:

A Knowledge Center with enhanced filtering abilities by topic or content type and a new monthly newsletter allowing readers to get the latest content right to their inbox.

A Careers section that allows users to get a glimpse into GMT's award-winning culture and an improved way to find open positions and quickly apply.

Personalized content allowing users to easily find out how GMT's Parcel Spend Management solution helps specific roles (i.e. operations, finance, IT, and procurement) and how PSM applies across specific industries.

"The new website is a vital part of building a connected and vibrant community of supply chain leaders," said Jim Jacobs, CCO at GMT. "We strategically partner with the largest parcel shippers to help solve their most complex challenges. We want every touchpoint with our customers to add value. Our Knowledge Center is an example of how we can make our expertise readily available through high value reports, webinars, case studies, videos and more."

Green Mountain Technology invites users to visit the new site at greenmountaintechnology.com.

Green Mountain Technology (GMT) partners with the world's largest parcel shippers to plan, execute and monitor high volume parcel networks. Our Parcel Spend Management (PSM) solution helps businesses compete in today's hyper-competitive parcel marketplace. It starts with our best in class parcel spend audit and invoice automation, then leverages that data for advanced analytics, optimization, and ongoing network improvement and contract management projects. GMT's highly engaged, strategic delivery model, unique network modeling and re-rating technology, and Fortune 500 customer base, uniquely positions GMT to deliver unparalleled value. Our customers represent more than $7 billion in parcel spend and consistently experience a 5-10X return, net of our fees. GMT has been awarded a Top Workplace in Memphis for six consecutive years.

