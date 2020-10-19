Green Mountain Technology Launches New LTL Spend Management Solution

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Mountain Technology (GMT) announced the launch of its new LTL Spend Management solution today. GMT has provided Parcel Spend Management solutions to the largest brands in the U.S., and the rapidly growing company is expanding its Spend Management tools to include LTL. GMT's new LTL Spend Management solution will provide unparalleled network visibility and analysis alongside strategic support to uncover optimization and efficiency opportunities.

"We've always focused on the unique needs of our customers and continually seek ways to enhance our offering and provide value," said Craig Russell, CEO at GMT. "Our clients had a need for increased visibility and optimization for their LTL shipments. We've developed a technology platform that drives performance improvements across our clients parcel and LTL ecosystems."

Jim Badovinac, VP of LTL Solutions at GMT added, "Increased visibility and data-based decision making are critical factors in LTL transportation and our clients had a gaping hole in this area. We developed a world class audit to ensure they are paying the correct amount on their LTL invoices. From there, with precise data, we're able to perform all kinds of LTL Spend Management analysis to guarantee their supply chain operates at the highest level of efficiency possible, while at a cost-effective rate."

Green Mountain Technology (GMT) partners with the world's largest parcel and LTL shippers to plan, execute and monitor their networks. Our Parcel and LTL Spend Management (PSM and LTM respectively) solutions helps businesses compete in today's hyper-competitive marketplace. It starts with our best in class parcel audit and invoice automation, then leverages that data for advanced analytics, optimization, and ongoing network improvement and contract management projects. GMT's highly engaged, strategic delivery model, unique network modeling and re-rating technology, and Fortune 500 customer base, uniquely positions GMT to deliver unparalleled value. Our customers represent more than $7 billion in parcel spend and consistently experience a 5-10X return, net of our fees. GMT has been awarded a Top Workplace in Memphis for six consecutive years and has been ranked among the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in American three years in row.

