Green Mountain Technology Releases Sixth Annual Parcel Industry Benchmark Report

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Mountain Technology (GMT), the industry leader of spend management solutions for Parcel and LTL, has published its sixth annual Parcel industry Benchmark Report. The survey-based report is designed to help Parcel shippers identify leading trends and strategies amongst their peers, giving them a sense for whether they are in-line or deviating from survey respondents.

The survey was administered by Cleveland Research, netting responses from some of the largest brands in the U.S., including retailers, manufacturers, and more. The results of this survey yielded relevant and valuable data insights from Parcel shippers navigating an industry disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, GMT uses the report to foster Parcel industry thought leadership around topics like fast order fulfillment, network optimization, and last mile delivery.

"This year was notable for a variety of reasons," said Mike Lambert, Chief Operating Officer at GMT, "While every industry felt the pandemic's effect, it felt like a spotlight was on the Parcel industry as E-Commerce grew enormously. We were inspired by the creativity and perseverance of our customers and partners that pushed forward."

GMT's Benchmark Report, and its survey results, first debuted in May at the company's annual Parcel Summit, marketed as "the conference for Parcel leaders."

