Green Muscle Solar Welcomes Former Bachelor Reality Star, Pro Athlete, and Sales Expert Clayton Echard to Their Team

SUN CITY, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Muscle Solar (GMS) is thrilled to announce the addition of Clayton Echard to our team as the Sales Project Manager. Clayton, a former Missouri Tigers athlete and professional football player for the Seattle Seahawks, brings a wealth of experience to GMS, bolstering our mission to provide accessible solar energy solutions to the residents of Arizona.

Clayton's journey from the high-octane world of professional sports to the demanding realm of medical device sales has been characterized by remarkable success, showcasing his ability to adapt and excel in diverse environments. His recent appearance on The Bachelor highlighted his unwavering principles and commitment to personal growth, values that he now channels into his advocacy for mental health and well-being.

"Stoked to be joining Green Muscle Solar and continue their 5 years of experience bringing affordable, clean energy to Valley residents," says Clayton Echard.

At GMS, Clayton will leverage his extensive sales expertise to promote the adoption of solar solutions, enabling customers to save money while contributing to a cleaner environment. His dynamic sales approach and genuine concern for client needs resonate with GMS's core values of delivering exceptional service and sustainable energy alternatives.

Jim Wilber, co-owner of GMS, shares his excitement: " We are very excited to have Clayton join the Green Muscle Solar family! He's a dynamic person with high level intelligence, high morals, and sales experience that will definitely translate into becoming a solid part of the team. He cares deeply about people and wants to help people save money with solar, and genuinely wants to make a difference. We can't wait to see him succeed in the solar industry!"

Brent Lewis, co-owner of GMS, echoes Jim's sentiments: "Clayton's multifaceted background, spanning from the football field to high-stakes sales environments, and even reality TV, equips him with a unique perspective that will benefit our customers and our community alike. His dedication to making a tangible impact through solar energy is precisely what we need as we expand our presence in Arizona."

About Green Muscle Solar

Green Muscle Solar, headquartered in Sun City, Arizona, has been a leading force in the renewable energy industry for the past five years. Our company is committed to providing top-tier solar installations and customer service, demonstrating that environmental responsibility goes hand-in-hand with savings and efficiency.

Contact:

For more information about Clayton's role at Green Muscle Solar, please contact Clayton Echard at [email protected]. To learn more about our services, reach out to us at [email protected], https://www.greenmusclesolar.com/.

