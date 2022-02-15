Green Music Movement Leader, REVERB, and Sustainable FinTech Innovator, Ando, Band Together

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REVERB, an environmental nonprofit leading the green music movement, announces partnership with sustainable banking innovator Ando to raise awareness in the music community about the environmental impacts of banking and encouraging divestment from institutions that are funding the climate crisis.

Since 2004, REVERB has been empowering musicians and millions of music fans to create a better future for people and the planet through taking action at concerts and beyond. Last year, in response to the ongoing climate crisis, REVERB launched Music Climate Revolution, a campaign uniting the music industry to take climate action. The campaign - which includes artist partners like Billie Eilish, The Lumineers, Dave Matthews Band, Brittany Howard, Jack Johnson and many more - urges all music lovers and music makers to commit to reduce their carbon footprints, support projects that directly and measurably eliminate greenhouse gas pollution, and use their voice to demand equitable climate action for all. The campaign is focused on offering impactful actions and resources to all members of the music community.

Raising awareness of the negative climate impact of big banking and the importance of divestment will be a key part of this alliance leveraging REVERB's reach to musicians, fans and music industry leaders to fight the climate crisis.

"To be able to speak and engage with the REVERB community is an unparalleled opportunity." says JP McNeill, Founder/CEO of Ando. "They're legions of musicians, fans and music industry leaders who are already conscious and concerned with climate change, and in showcasing what Ando is, we hope to empower them to make sustainable banking choices-- a simple action that has profound impact."

Ando launched in January 2021 as the only banking service that uses customer deposits to fund solar initiatives and other carbon-reducing projects. Quite simply, banking with Ando is the best in personal banking and the easiest way to have a constant and profound impact on reversing the devastating effects of climate change. Ando is a Certified B Corp and has partnered with legendary rock climber Alex Honnold to boost awareness of the banking industry's "dirty secret."

"Big change only happens when enough people come together to make it happen," says REVERB Co-Director/Co-Founder and Guster guitarist, Adam Gardner. "We're excited to partner with Ando to engage and educate the music community about the link between banking and the climate crisis, and empower them to take action."

Initially the partnership between REVERB and Ando will focus on creating awareness in the music community about the impact financial institutions have on the climate crisis through online outreach. As the partnership grows, both organizations look forward to bringing this message to fans in-person at concerts, festivals, and beyond through REVERB's on-the-ground activations.

Ando is a fast-growing, consumer- and planet-friendly alternative to traditional banking. So far this year, more than 30,000 Ando customers have helped fund sustainable loans across three-quarters of the United States. Big banks use customers' deposits to fund fossil fuels and other carbon-intensive industries: Over the last 5 years, the world's 60 largest banks have invested more than $3.8 trillion of their customers' money into the fossil fuel industry. Ando, on the other hand, is revolutionizing personal finance by investing customer deposits in carbon-reducing projects that fight climate change, and by providing complete transparency into where it invests customers' money.

About Ando

Ando is the Sustainable Banking platform revolutionizing the financial industry by exclusively and transparently investing 100% of customer deposits into projects and companies committed to fighting climate change (solar energy systems, reforestation, green "building," etc.). Ando, a Certified B Corporation, offers premium banking features, including a 1.5% unlimited cash back Visa Debit card (made from post-consumer recycled PVC), early access to paychecks, and up to $200 of overdraft protection. Also, Ando enables its customers to personally "divest" by guaranteeing customer deposits will never be invested in any facet of the fossil fuel industry. www.andomoney.com

About REVERB

Leading the green music movement since 2004, REVERB partners with artists, festivals and venues to reduce the environmental footprint of live music tours and events while empowering millions of music fans to take action.

Working with artist partners including Billie Eilish, Maroon 5, Harry Styles, Dave Matthews Band, Jack Johnson and Shawn Mendes, REVERB recently launched the Music Climate Revolution campaign uniting the entire music community in the fight against the climate crisis. Together, we're reducing carbon footprints, funding global projects that directly eliminate greenhouse gas pollution, and using our voices to demand climate action from world leaders. To learn more and get involved, please visit REVERB.org

SOURCE Ando