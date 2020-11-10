Green Nature Marketing Brings SORBOS Edible Straws to Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

"We're excited to feature these straws with our special cranberry smoothies available all holiday season," said Alice Crowder, VP of Menu Strategy and Innovation at Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "Our brand is all about sharing flavor and fun, and these straws contribute both to our smoothie experience."

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is the first restaurant franchise system to offer SORBOS straws in the United States.

SORBOS is the first company to produce an edible, flavored and 100% biodegradable straw. SORBOS' product attributes include the ability to stay rigid for up to 40 minutes in cold and frozen beverages. Each straw is packaged individually, a feature many food and beverage industry operators find valuable from a food safety perspective.

Aside from product attributes, however, sustainability and promotion of an eco-friendly lifestyle is central to SORBOS' company values. As Nick Dionne, Vice President of Green Nature Marketing, explains, "SORBOS straws represent an easy way for operators to incorporate something fun and exciting into their product offering, while also enhancing their image by reducing usage of single-use plastics."

About Green Nature Marketing

Green Nature Marketing is a nationwide foodservice broker connecting sustainable food, beverage, and packaging brands with foodservice operators and distributors. Their brand portfolio includes top-tier organic, fair trade, allergy friendly, and plant-based manufacturers. Visit greennaturemktg.com for more information.

About SORBOS

SORBOS offers a fully biodegradable, sustainable, edible solution to single-use plastic straws. With a mission to reduce single-use plastics, SORBOS promotes eco-tasting: everyday environmentalism by way of small gestures that make a strong impact. SORBOS straws are produced and packed in Barcelona Spain, by SORBO M.J.V. SL. Visit wearesorbos.com for more information.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 885 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's 10 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Forbes' Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+. In 2020, the brand was recognized amongst NRN's 10 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains, Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Multi-Unit Franchises and Best Multi-Unit Franchises, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe CEO Charles Watson was recognized as one of NRN's Most Influential CEOs.

