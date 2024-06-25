Green Network Energy FPL Bill Reduction Program Helps Hundreds of Homeowners

MIAMI, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Network Energy, the leading provider of FPL bill reduction services across Florida, today announced that their program to help Floridians reduce their power expenses at zero up-front cost has successfully helped over 450 local homeowners to date.

Green Network Energy offers homeowners a completely free consultation and analysis to identify where their bills are being impacted. GNE then helps homeowners identify programs they will qualify for that will reduce their utility bill by up to 50% with no money out of pocket.

The Green Network Energy FPL Bill Reduction program is part of GNE's mission to provide homeowners with affordable and low-cost power strategies to reduce stress and increase savings.

To learn more, homeowners can go to www.greennetworkenergy.net or call 786-841-7673.

