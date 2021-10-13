Green Olive Tree Inc to Plant 20,000 Trees with Trees for the Future this Year

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Olive Tree, Inc is showing their commitment to the environment and some of the world's most vulnerable communities by supporting nonprofit Trees for the Future (TREES) and their plans to plant more than 20 thousand trees with farmers across the globe, helping the organization reach over 1 billion million trees planted by 2030.

"Support from companies like Green Olive Tree is crucial in environmental restoration and protection," says Trees for the Future Executive Director John Leary. "Thanks to our brand partners, we're reaching more farmers and planting more trees this year than ever before."

TREES trains farmers in agroforestry, teaching them to grow sustainable farming systems called Forest Gardens. The average one-acre Forest Garden is home to more than 4,000 trees and sequesters about 63 metric tons of carbon over 20 years. Forest Gardens restore the soil and natural biodiversity of the land while providing food and income opportunities to the farming family.

"It's easy to get overwhelmed by the state of our planet and the need for urgent action," says Trees for the Future Director of Programs Brandy Lellou. "But the good news is that Trees for the Future has a solution to some of our most pressing challenges and we have brand partners like Green Olive Tree dedicated to making lasting change possible."

"We are so proud to be able to a part of Trees for the Future. The negative impact to the environment the Internet contributes to is no secret and we are thrilled to be doing our part to help offset these effects. And the contribution to some of the poorest parts of our planet is equally important," says Green Olive Tree President Jon Berry. "Creating sustainable farms across the globe is the best way to help developing areas of the world become self sufficient and rise out of poverty."

With support from business partners like Green Olive Tree as well as individual donors and institutional funders, to date Trees for the Future has planted more than 215 million trees around the globe over the past 30 years. Trees are planted at different times throughout the year based on regional seasons and planting schedules. Visit trees.org to learn more.



Green Olive Tree, Inc is a managed hosting infrastructure provider based in Chesapeake, VA. Founded in 2002, Green Olive Tree has been providing Internet hosting solutions for 19 years. GOT services all sizes of businesses providing small cloud solutions, cloud service integrations from providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and others and maintains a datacenter facility in Sandston, VA. Green Olive Tree can be reached at (757) 397-9785 or online at https://greenolivetree.net

Trees for the Future is a registered 501 (c) (3) nonprofit training smallholder farmers in sustainable agroforestry systems to end hunger, poverty, and environmental degradation.

