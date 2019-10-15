Green Park Collaborative and Allergy & Asthma Network Launch coreASTHMA to Develop Consensus on Critical Outcomes in Moderate to Severe Asthma Clinical Research

BALTIMORE, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Park Collaborative (GPC), a major initiative of the Center for Medical Technology Policy (CMTP), is partnering with Allergy & Asthma Network (AAN), to develop a core set of outcomes to be used in pivotal and late phase clinical trials of therapies for moderate to severe asthma. This initiative, coreASTHMA, will engage patients, clinicians, regulators, payers, health technology assessors, product developers, and other key stakeholders in a structured consensus process to develop the core outcome set.

Asthma is a disease of chronic airway inflammation, with symptoms such as coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath impacting patients' daily functioning and quality of life. Despite multiple treatment options for management of asthma, many patients with severe or poorly controlled asthma fail to improve with existing treatments. With recent innovations in immunotherapy, new biologic drugs give hope for long-term control of asthma, particularly in patients who have had limited success with traditional therapies. However, these new drugs come with high price tags and more questions.

"With more biologic therapies for asthma in the drug development pipeline, the timing is ideal to consider how best to evaluate these new treatments for better-informed patient choices and policy assessments," says Donna Messner, President and CEO of CMTP.

"At this critical juncture, we want to ensure the patient voice translates to asthma research and policy decisions," said Tonya Winders, CEO of AAN. "This project will help facilitate a more transparent and patient-centered definition of value in asthma care."

About the Green Park Collaborative (GPC)

GPC is a major initiative of CMTP, an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality, relevance, and efficiency of clinical research. GPC is a multi-stakeholder forum for developing condition- and technology-specific study design recommendations to guide the creation of evidence needed to inform both clinical and payment decisions.

About Allergy & Asthma Network

AAN is the leading nonprofit patient education and advocacy organization for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions. AAN's patient-centered network unites individuals, families, healthcare professionals, industry, and government decision makers to improve health and quality of life for Americans with asthma and allergies. We specialize in making accurate medical information relevant and understandable to all while promoting evidence-based standards of care.

