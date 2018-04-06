Green Party of Lake County Will Hold Peace Demonstration in Mount Dora, Florida, April 14

MOUNT DORA, Fla., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A peace demonstration, part of the National Day of Action Against Wars Home and Abroad, is scheduled for Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Mount Dora, Florida. Lake County's "Stop the Wars" sign waving and demonstration begins at 12 p.m. at HWY 441 and Donnelly Street. Attendees are encouraged to bring colorful signs to the demonstration.

Green Party of Lake County

"We encourage all the local residents of Mount Dora and surrounding communities to join us in this peace demonstration to stop the ongoing wars at home and abroad," says Mike Archer of the Green Party of Lake County. "Our goal is to bring everyone together so our collective voices can be heard to raise awareness of the atrocities of war."

This event is one of many scheduled for the weekend of April 14-15. Peace demonstrations will also be held in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington, D.C, Atlanta and Minneapolis as well as a number of smaller cities and towns. The organizers are holding these demonstrations to raise awareness of the suffering, poverty and death that is caused by needless wars going on all over the world.

On the SpringAction2018.org website, organizers of the peace demonstrations note, "Just as American children fear school shootings, children in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and other war zones around the world fear air strikes and military gunfire. As Americans rise up to demand peace and safety in our own schools and communities, the call goes out for a national day of action to stop these wars and save these children."

To learn more, visit SpringAction2018.org or follow the Green Party of Lake County on Facebook.

About SpringAction2018

SpringAction2018 is a website that highlights upcoming peace demonstrations across the United States as well as provides resources on the impact of wars around the globe. For more information, visit SpringAction2018.org.

