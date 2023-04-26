Green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market size to grow by USD 11,052.33 million from 2022 to 2027: Aluminium Bahrain BSC, Asbury Carbons Inc., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market size is estimated to increase by USD 11,052.33 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for aluminum and steel. Green petroleum coke finds various applications in the aluminum and steel industries. In the aluminum industry, green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke are used as raw materials to manufacture aluminum smelting electrodes. Similarly, in the steel industry, green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke are used as raw materials in producing synthetic graphite electrodes. The growth of the automobile and construction industry, especially in developing countries such as China and India has increased the consumption of aluminum and steel. As a result of these factors, the market size will increase during the forecast period. Learn the other key insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market 2023-2027

Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market – Vendor Analysis

The global green petroleum coke and calcinated petroleum coke market is fragmented. The market comprises numerous large and medium-sized manufacturers. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Vendors opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. The need for high initial investments controls the entry of new entrants into the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Aluminium Bahrain BSC - The company offers petroleum coke calciner and seawater desalination.

- The company offers petroleum coke calciner and seawater desalination. Asbury Carbons Inc. - The company offers calcined petroleum coke with 15 to 20 percent residual hydrocarbon materials and residual hydrocarbon moisture.

- The company offers calcined petroleum coke with 15 to 20 percent residual hydrocarbon materials and residual hydrocarbon moisture. Atha Group - The company offers calcined petroleum coke used in Kolkata airport, Haldia port trust, and private railways.

- The company offers calcined petroleum coke used in airport, Haldia port trust, and private railways. Chevron Corp. - The company offers green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke named Chevron Pascagoula Refinery.

- The company offers green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke named Chevron Pascagoula Refinery. BP Plc

China National Offshore Oil Corp.

China National Petroleum Corp.

China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.

ConocoPhillips Co.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Gautam ZEN UK LTD.

Hebei Kangnaixing Carbon New Material Co. Ltd.

Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt. Ltd.

National Iranian Oil Products Refining and Distribution Co.

Oxbow Corp.

Rain Industries Ltd.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke), type (fuel grade and calcined coke), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the green petroleum coke segment will be significant during the forecast period. Green petroleum coke is water-insoluble, non-explosive, non-reactive, and has a high ignition point. Carbon anodes produced from green petroleum coke are used in the aluminum industry for the aluminum smelting process. Green petroleum coke is also used as raw material and has replaced some types of metallurgical coal in the steel industry. It is also used in steel melting, decarburization, and the manufacturing of special steel and alloys. Many such factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market.

APAC will account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is home to several calcined petroleum coke vendors such as Atha, Hebei Kangnaixing Carbon New Material, China National Offshore Oil, China National Petroleum, and others. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. The high production of steel and aluminum in China is another major factor driving the growth of the green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market in APAC.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities

from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trend –

Advances in the oil and gas industry are identified as the key trend in the market. Technological advancements such as the use of automation solutions have transformed the global oil and gas industry. Oil and gas E&P companies are adopting the latest technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and robotics to optimize various processes. This is leading to an increase in the production capacity and efficiency of the production facility. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for raw materials, including green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke during the forecast period. This trend will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

Major challenge –

Fluctuation in crude oil prices will challenge the growth of the market. These fluctuations negatively impact the performance and profitability of upstream oil and gas companies and oil refineries. For instance, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine has disrupted the supply chain of the oil and gas industry. It has increased the volatility of crude oil prices across various regions of the globe. Such fluctuations affect the profit margins and revenues of refineries, which, in turn, will negatively impact the growth of the market in focus.

Learn more about market dynamics and their crucial impacts on businesses. View the

sample PDF now!

What are the key data covered in this green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market vendors

Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,052.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, India, Spain, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aluminium Bahrain BSC, Asbury Carbons Inc., Atha Group, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China National Offshore Oil Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., ConocoPhillips Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Gautam ZEN UK LTD., Hebei Kangnaixing Carbon New Material Co. Ltd., Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt. Ltd., National Iranian Oil Products Refining and Distribution Co., Oxbow Corp., Rain Industries Ltd., RIZHAO HENGQIAO CARBON CO. LTD., Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Valero Energy Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

