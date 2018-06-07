Green Petroleum Coke Market to Reach Around US$ 21 Bn by 2026; Rise in Usage of Green Petroleum Coke in Aluminum & Steel Industry to Drive Market Expansion

The global green petroleum coke market was valued at around US$ 12 Bn in 2016 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 6% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled 'Green Petroleum Coke - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025.' Expansion of the global green petroleum coke market is driven by rise in demand for it from the aluminum and steel industries. In terms of volume, the green petroleum coke market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Strict government regulations on carbon emissions are likely to propel the green petroleum coke market as it emits less carbon if low sulfur content green petroleum coke is used.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )

Request a Sample of Green Petroleum Coke Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=44841

Rise in Usage of Anode Grade Green Petroleum Coke in Aluminum and Steel Smelters

Rise in usage of green petroleum coke in the aluminum and steel industries is likely to propel the green petroleum coke market. Anode grade green petroleum coke contains less sulfur, and it is used in aluminum and steel smelters as anode for the production of aluminum and steel. Fuel grade green petroleum coke contains a high percentage of sulfur and is used as fuel in various end-use industries such as power stations, building & construction, etc. The fuel grade petroleum coke segment is expected to dominate the green petroleum coke market during the forecasted period.

View in-depth table of contents for this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/44841

Rise in Demand for Sponge Coke, Which is used as Fuel to Manufacture Anodes for the Aluminum and Steel Industries

In terms of form, the green petroleum coke market can be classified into sponge coke, purge coke, needle coke, shot coke, and honeycomb coke. Sponge coke is mid-level coke and is not as hard as needle coke and not as unstable as shot coke. The sponge coke segment is anticipated to constitute a major share of the green petroleum coke market. After sponge coke, the shot coke segment holds the second largest share in the green petroleum coke market as shot coke is cheap and possesses high density. It is mostly used for titanium dioxide production. Needle coke holds the third largest share in the green petroleum coke market as it offers properties such as low coefficient of thermal expansion, low puffing, and high mechanical strength. Developing countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to increase their use of sponge coke. Therefore, these regions are likely to fuel the expansion of the sponge coke segment.

Request for Multiple Chapters on Green Petroleum Coke Market Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=44841

Cement Application Segment to Dominate the Global Green Petroleum Coke Market

In terms of application, the green petroleum coke market can be divided into aluminum, calcined coke, cement, power stations, graphite electrode, and others. The graphite electrode segment is classified into various sub-segments such as regular, high power (HP), high density (HD), ultra high power (UHP) and super high power (SHP), normal power (NP), and medium power (MP) graphite electrode. The cement segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Green petroleum coke is used in cement as it does not emit any sulfur. It only emits sulfur when it is burnt. Demand for cement is high due to the expansion in the construction and building industry. This, in turn, is expected to drive demand for green petroleum coke.

Ask for Discount on Premium Research Report (US$ 5795) With Complete TOC: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=44841

Large Customer Base in Developing Regions such as Asia Pacific to Create Opportunities

In terms of region, the global green petroleum coke market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a prominent share of the green petroleum coke market due to the presence of well-established crude oil companies in these regions. North America also constitutes a significant share of the market. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace due to significant increase in construction and building activities in developing economies such as China and India. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin American is expected to expand at a slow pace during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the green petroleum coke market include Oxbow Corporation, AMINCO RESOURCES LLC., Asbury Carbons, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Atha Group, Carbograf Industrial S.A. de C.V., Rain Carbon Inc., Minmat Ferro Alloys Private Limited, Shandong KeYu Energy Co., Ltd. Weifang Lianxing New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Linyi Zhenhua Carbon Technology Co., Ltd., COCAN (HUBEI) GRAPHITE MILL INC., Modern Industrial Investment Holding Group., Sinoway Carbon Co., Ltd., and Ningxia Wanboda Carbons & Graphite Co., Ltd. Companies are investing heavily in the development of low sulfur containing green petroleum coke and the filtration of crude oil. For instance, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) invested in a six line expansion project, which is the largest project in the region. This project will enhance the smelter's production with a capacity of 540,000 metric tons per year and will increase the production capacity to 1.5 million metric tons per annum. This project will make the company the world largest single site aluminum smelter.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44841

The global green petroleum coke market can be segmented as follows:

Global Green Petroleum Coke Market, by Source

Anode

Fuel

Global Green Petroleum Coke Market, by Form

Sponge Coke

Purge Coke

Needle Coke

Shot Coke

Honeycomb Coke

Global Green Petroleum Coke Market, by Application

Aluminum

Calcined Coke

Cement

Power Stations

Graphite Electrode

Others

Global Green Petroleum Coke Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Browse Popular Research Reports by TMR

Calcium Hypochlorite Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/calcium-hypochlorite-market.html

Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sodium-cocoyl-glycinate-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com





Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://cmfenews.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research