Green Plus® Energy Transition Fuel Continues to Help Cut Emissions Around the Globe

Biofriendly

31 Jul, 2023, 07:12 ET

Countries around the world are now taking advantage of the flagship Biofriendly product to help lower C02 and improve air quality.

PASADENA, Calif., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofriendly, an environmental education and technology company, now boasts more than a dozen countries utilizing Green Plus in their fuel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve outdoor breathing conditions in their cities. Countries include the United States, Canada, Hungary, Romania, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Malaysia.

The path to energy transition continues to be a complex process as millions of gas-powered vehicles continue to emit CO2, particulate matter, and black smoke daily. Green Plus offers an immediate solution to reducing these harmful by-products in our atmosphere.

"Biofriendly is dedicated to providing Green Plus, our emission-reducing product, as an energy transition fuel for a much bigger problem," says Noel Carroll, CEO of Biofriendly. "In order to create a sustainable source of transportation energy for generations to come, it requires all hands on deck from every sector to find a way to solve these problems today, not only focusing on tomorrow."

Recently, Biofriendly was contacted by a children's school in Malaysia that had an issue with their school buses emitting noxious fumes. The children were complaining of black smoke building up in the bus cabin, making it difficult for them to breathe. The time and expense of repairing or replacing the school buses with an electric version was unattainable, so Biofriendly stepped in to remedy the problem as soon as possible. Since adding Green Plus, Biofriendly is happy to report that the children can now breathe easier and black smoke is no longer accumulating in the cabin. 

Carroll continues, "The world needs to pursue every path possible to switch and stop using fossil fuels, but until the millions of people around the world who rely on fuel for schools, hospitals, farming, and even the products we order online every day can make the transition, we will continue to work diligently to make a difference with Green Plus."

About Biofriendly Corporation
Biofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 17.5 billion gallons of fuel, or the equivalent of planting 481.7 million trees to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment, and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

For more information, visit www.biofriendly.com. For environmental information and green tips, visit Biofriendly's e-magazine at www.biofriendlyplanet.com and listen to the Biofriendly Podcast on YouTube.

