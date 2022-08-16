Green Plus® Energy Transition Fuel Generates Fuel Savings and Reduces Harmful Emissions for Brazil

Following successful tests in Belo Horizonte and João Pessoa, Biofriendly and Horeb Energy will increase distribution of Green Plus in the Brazilian market

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofriendly, a green solutions company, continues to see tremendous growth and expansion of their energy transition fuel, Green Plus, in the Brazilian fuel sector. Brought to the Brazilian market by Horeb Brazil, whose headquarters are in Rio de Janeiro, Green Plus proves to be the environmental fuel solution needed for both businesses and consumers. Represented by Horeb Energy CEO Pedro Ceja Velasco, the company will present at the 15th Annual São Paulo Expo, known as ExpoPostos and Conveniência 2022.

"As a company, Horeb Energy is committed to making the world a better place by improving the energy efficiency of our fuel while reducing harmful emissions," said Pedro Ceja Velasco. "Our ongoing partnership with Biofriendly has allowed Green Plus to fulfill the needs of the people who demand an energy transition fuel today."

When asked for comment, Biofriendly CEO Noel Carroll stated, "For many years now, Pedro and the entire Horeb Energy team have been terrific partners of Biofriendly in our shared goal for a cleaner planet. This successful testing and market expansion is just one of the many great things to come as Horeb Energy makes its mark on a greener Latin America."

Successful testing of the product in Belo Horizonte, with the support of the Fuel Testing Laboratory of the Federal University of Minas Gerais, and in João Pessoa, Green Plus was verified and validated as an additive that makes fuels economically viable for the Brazilian consumer. The results included all terrestrial, maritime, and aeronautical fuels used in Brazil, and were evaluated within the specifications of the National Petroleum Agency.

About Biofriendly Corporation

Biofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 14.8 billion gallons of fuel and removed enough pollution to take the equivalent of a 270-mile lineup of cars off the road every year. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment, and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

