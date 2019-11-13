Green Point Research Announces Research Partnership with Florida State University

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Point Research (GPR) is excited to announce a new industrial hemp pilot project in partnership with Florida State University (FSU) centered around the economic and medical value of Cannabidiol (CBD). Three of GPR's founders, David Hasenauer, Jordan Pace, and Light Townsend, are graduates of FSU's College of Law.

COO Jordan Pace examining hemp plants grown with Green Point seeds Satividol

"The GPR team is proud to partner with Dr. Ostrander and Florida State University. We look forward to reviewing the results of this unique multidisciplinary study, and expect the final outcomes will play a direct role in the company's future growth and the development of the industry as a whole," said David Hasenauer, CEO for Green Point Research and FSU alumnus.

The industrial hemp pilot project will take place at three of GPR's farms, including Whitworth Farms in South Florida, Watershed Farms in Central Florida, and Murphy Farms in North Florida. The project will include an economic study to analyze the totality of the effects on Florida's economy to determine the viability of the commercialization of hemp in the state. It will also include a four-arm, triple-blind study that is centered on comparing Satividol™, GPR's premium CBD softgel, to ibuprofen as an analgesic for acute pain.

According to a 2016 study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), an estimated 20.4% (50 million) of American adults have chronic pain, with 8% (19.6 million) of them reporting the pain to be high-impact. While ibuprofen, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), can successfully relieve pain from headaches, muscle aches, and arthritis, it is not recommended for long-term use. A 2017 National Institutes of Health study characterized the cardiovascular risk of NSAIDs as an under-recognized public health issue.

The research efforts will be facilitated by the FSU Office of Research, led by Vice President for Research Dr. Gary K. Ostrander.

"This is a burgeoning area of research because people are realizing there are many ways to use the plant in a completely safe way," Ostrander said. "We are excited to partner with Green Point Research to explore some of those possibilities."

The research from this study will be used to validate Satividol™ and its benefits. GPR produces Satividol™ utilizing CBD extracts from its U.S.-based farm operation comprised of local farmers to ensure Green Point's proprietary phytocannabinoid-rich genetics reach their full potential as they grow in the field. They own and are constructing their own custom-built state of the art processing plant, ensuring a high-quality production is maintained for Satividol's™CBD extracts from seed up until the point of sale.

Green Point Research (GPR) is a vertically integrated phytocannabinoid-rich biomass originator and processor founded in 2016. GPR controls its supply chain from seed to processing bulk cannabinoids for business to business sale. Contact Green Point Research at 954-500-HEMP to learn more about the Green Point Method. For more information, please visit www.greenpointresearch.com.

