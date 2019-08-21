Green Point Research Taps Camilo Martinez & Felipe Robayo to Support International Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Point Research is proud to announce the addition of Camilo Martinez and Felipe Robayo to lead Green Point Research's expansion into the Colombian cannabis market.

"Green Point Research strives to support the cannabis industry through sustainable agriculture, affordable hemp cannabinoids, and a renewable supply chain," said Co-founder & CEO David Hasenauer. "With the expertise of Camilo Martinez and Felipe Robayo, our goals are that much closer to becoming a reality."

Camilo Martinez is a serial entrepreneur with academic and practice background in Commercial and Financial Law. After obtaining his law degree from the Universidad de Los Andes in Bogota, Colombia, he spent 12 years as an accomplished executive in the banking sector in Colombia, including serving as the VP of Standard Chartered Bank managing a portfolio of $360 million. In 1998, he left the financial sector to start Subastalink, one of the first e-commerce companies in South America. Martinez has also served on the board for several companies in the real estate, trust and hospitality sectors, as well as a professor at the undergraduate and post-graduate levels.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Green Point Research team, composed by young entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of cultivation, research, and product development," said Martinez. "I am especially excited to be able to help bring this business to my home country of Colombia."

Felipe Robayo comes to Green Point Research with over 20 years in the coffee trading business. He holds a Bachelor's in Economics from Andes University, an MA from SAIS Johns Hopkins in International Relations and an MA in Philosophy. He has seen success in many different areas of the coffee business, including production and global exportation to Europe, Asia, and beyond. Robayo worked with Kraft General Foods, a top-five coffee roaster. Until last year, Robayo worked as the Commercial Manager of the Colombian Coffee Federation, an association of producers that exports 24% of the total coffee produced in Colombia.

"I am honored to join Green Point Research as we navigate this exciting new industry," said Robayo. "Our main focus is to obtain all the applicable licensing while cultivating our materials, first to understand their adaptability and thereafter to expand the production."

GPR's expansion into Colombia has been immense in a small amount of time. GPR has contractually secured two farms for hemp biomass and seed production, as well as begun registration for seed certification with the Institute of Colombian Agriculture (ICA). Colombia will soon join Canada as one of the only countries in the Western hemisphere that can legally export cannabis.

"GPR's expansion into Colombia has allowed us to grow our brand and realize new possibilities for our company. We believe that Camilo Martinez and Felipe Robayo are the ideal candidates to sustain this growth and help us reach our maximum potential," said Hasenauer. "Together, we look forward to becoming a leading cannabis company in the Global market."

Green Point Research (GPR) is a vertically-integrated phytocannabinoid-rich biomass originator and processor founded in 2016. GPR controls its supply chain from seed to processing bulk cannabinoids for business to business sale. Contact Green Point Research at 954-500-HEMP to learn more about the Green Point Method TM and the Farmers First Initiative.

