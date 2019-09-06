Green Power EMC Receives Center for Resource Solutions 2019 Leadership Award

"I am humbled to accept this award on behalf of Green Power EMC's customers who are Georgia's 38 electric membership cooperatives," said Pratt. "America's leading businesses are making access to renewable energy a key factor in their location decisions, and our member cooperatives understand the critical role they play as economic development drivers across our state." Pratt went on to thank the CRS for recognizing Green Power EMC's forward-thinking, customer-centric approach to its members and their communities, as well as the state of Georgia.

"Green Power EMC's mission is to ensure our 38 electric membership cooperatives and their more than 4 million consumers have access to clean, reliable and affordable renewable energy," said Green Power EMC Board Chairman, Wendy Sellers. "We are truly honored by this recognition from the Center for Resource Solutions. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Green Power EMC team to ensure Georgia is at the forefront of green energy market development."

"Renewable energy is becoming the foundation of our energy system through the tireless work of leaders like this year's Green Power Leadership Award winners," said Jennifer Martin, executive director of Center for Resource Solutions, which co-presented the awards with the U.S. EPA's Clean Power Partnership. "From individual achievements to organizational change, their focus and dedication represented countless hours of work toward the common goal of creating innovative and effective clean energy solutions."

In addition to honoring Green Power EMC, the CRS recognized the following companies for their efforts in the green power arena: Corporate Renewable Energy Aggregation Group, Vermont Gas Systems, Inc., Austin Energy, The Climate Group/RE100, Microsoft Corporation. R. Rex Parris of the City of Lancaster was also recognized as Green Power Leader of the Year. Previous year's winners included Google, Apple, and Silicon Ranch.

About Green Power EMC

Green Power EMC is a not-for-profit corporation that secures renewable energy resources on behalf of Georgia's 38 Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs) and the 4.1 million members they serve. The first renewable energy provider in the state of Georgia, Green Power EMC obtains green power from renewable facilities all over the state, including solar, landfill gas, hydro, wood waste and wind. Green Power EMC Members' current renewable energy portfolio is capable of producing 285 megawatts. By 2022, the Members' capacity is expected to grow to 950 megawatts. Green Power EMC, together with Georgia's EMCs, also offers the state's largest solar education program. Created in 2005, the program provides participating schools with access to data from solar installations across the state and curriculum to study solar energy. Learn more at: www.greenpoweremc.com.

About the Green Power Leadership Awards

The annual Green Power Leadership Awards (GPLAs) are competitive awards that recognize outstanding commitments and achievements in the green power marketplace. By choosing green power instead of conventional electricity, consumers, businesses, and organizations can support increased deployment of renewable energy technologies that will reduce the environmental impact of electricity generation and increase energy security. The GPLAs are presented by the nonprofit Center for Resource Solutions and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at the annual Renewable Energy Markets conference. Learn more at www.greenpowerleadershipawards.com.

About Center for Resource Solutions

Center for Resource Solutions (CRS) is a national nonprofit with global impact. CRS brings forth expert responses to climate change issues with the speed and effectiveness necessary to provide real-time solutions. Its leadership through collaboration and environmental innovation builds policies and consumer protection mechanisms in renewable energy, greenhouse gas reductions, and energy efficiency that foster healthy and sustained growth in national and international markets. For more information about its programs, visit www.resource-solutions.org.

