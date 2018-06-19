Green Power EMC To Significantly Expand Its Solar Energy Portfolio With Construction Across Four Georgia Locations

The new solar capacity will comprise utility scale, single-axis tracking solar arrays distributed across four locations in middle and south Georgia. Sites have been selected for each of the facilities pending successful negotiation of all agreements with the local government entities. When completed in the year 2021, the total solar energy portfolio will produce enough electricity to economically serve approximately 35,000 EMC households.

Electric cooperatives in Georgia are embracing solar technology. This additional 194MWAC of solar energy, when combined with a recent announcement of a separate 200MWAC solar procurement, will more than double the current renewable capacity received by the Georgia-based cooperatives. EMCs' 2018 solar power portfolio of 245MWAC will jump to approximately 639MWAC when construction is complete in 2021.

Jeff Pratt, president of Green Power EMC said, "We are excited about this opportunity to help Georgia electric cooperatives grow their portfolio of renewable energy. The jobs and investment created by these cost-effective projects will provide long term economic benefits to rural Georgia communities. At the same time, more solar energy in our EMCs' energy mix will have a positive environmental impact well into the future."

Under the agreement, Silicon Ranch will own and operate the solar facilities, and Green Power EMC will purchase the energy produced over a 30-year period on behalf of 30 electric cooperative members. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year.

"All of us at Silicon Ranch commend the participating EMCs of Georgia for their forward-thinking, customer focused approach to serving their members and communities," said Matt Kisber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Ranch. "The decision to expand the availability of clean, renewable energy throughout Georgia adds to the strength of our meaningful relationship with Green Power EMC."

About Green Power EMC

Green Power EMC is a not-for-profit cooperative founded in 2001 to support EMCs in their search for Georgia's renewable resources. The primary efforts of Green Power EMC have been to find, screen, analyze, and negotiate power purchase agreements with Georgia-based renewable resource providers. In addition to sourcing renewable energy, Green Power EMC provides education programs that help Member consumers learn both the challenges and opportunities of utilizing renewable energy. For more information about renewable energy efforts in Georgia, visit www.greenpoweremc.com.

About Silicon Ranch Corporation

Silicon Ranch is the U.S. solar platform for Shell and one of the largest independent solar power producers in the country. Silicon Ranch develops to own all of its projects for the long-term, a distinction that means the company is deeply committed to its partners and communities and stands behind the performance of its facilities day in and day out. The company's operating portfolio includes more than 120 facilities across 14 states from New York to California, including the first large-scale solar projects in Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi. To learn more, please visit www.siliconranch.com and follow on Twitter @SiliconRanchCo.

