Green Project Collaborates with Microsoft to Provide Seamless Carbon Accounting to SMBs

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Project Technologies, an accessible, audit-grade carbon accounting platform, is collaborating with Microsoft to bring a unique and powerful carbon accounting offering to Microsoft AppSource. Small and medium-sized businesses interested in understanding, reporting, and improving their emissions performance can now utilize Green Project's SaaS technology as an independent software vendor on Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability uses the capabilities of Microsoft to enable organizations to more easily and effectively record, report, and reduce their emissions. Green Project Technologies uses Azure to deliver user-friendly and efficient reporting for small and medium-sized businesses or those early in the climate reporting process. The solution automates the data collection process and supports companies through reporting so they can spend less time measuring emissions, and more time reducing them.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Microsoft to help bring companies a straightforward and affordable way to comply with ESG reporting requirements. Green Project's goal is to eliminate stress from the process so companies of any size can focus on what matters most – driving data-driven decarbonization," said Sam Stark, founder and CEO of Green Project. "This relationship helps us do that. This is a great opportunity for both of us to better serve our audience."

"At Microsoft, we believe that technology can be a powerful force for good. Our collaboration with Green Project Technologies is a testament to that belief and our commitment to small & medium businesses. Together, we are committed to driving sustainable innovation and creating a greener future for all," said Michelle Lancaster, Senior Director of Global Sustainability Go To Market & Strategy at Microsoft.

Small and medium-sized customers will now have access to an audit-grade carbon accounting platform with automated data collection and integrations with over 12,000 utilities, accounting software, travel and fleet management software, and more. Green Project's direct data integrations, instantly generated reports, and robust security and data privacy measures make it a top choice for small and medium-sized businesses. Read more about Green Project and see the Microsoft AppSource listing here .

Since its foundation in 2021, Green Project has helped over 500 SMB customers track, report and manage down their carbon emissions. By providing API integrations into businesses' internal systems and an array of intuitive onboarding resources, Green Project aims to democratize climate reporting so that any business can kickstart or accelerate their sustainability program regardless of their size or ESG maturity. Read more at greenprojecttech.com .

