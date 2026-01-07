Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GREH) Provides Project Updates on Rochester EV Site, Announces San Diego Hospitality Installation, Audit Kickoff, and Improved Market Metrics

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. ("Green Rain" or the "Company") today provided a comprehensive update on its electric vehicle ("EV") infrastructure initiatives, audit process, and recent market activity, reflecting continued execution across multiple fronts.

Rochester, NY – 1600 West Ridge Road Update

Green Rain Energy Holdings

Green Rain confirmed that the updated expected completion date for its Rochester EV charging project at 1600 West Ridge Road is the end of January 2026. The revised timeline reflects coordination with the local utility regarding the installation of a new electrical pole, upgraded transformer, and new power lines, all required to safely support the site's charging capacity.

The Company expects the utility to complete the pole installation next week, after which switchgear installation will proceed, preparing the system for commissioning. Wallace Energy, Green Rain's installation and operations partner, has made the final payment to facilitate relocation of the electrical pole, with all work targeted for completion prior to the end of January.

Investors can follow Green Rain's official Twitter/X account for ongoing photo updates and build-out progress at the Rochester site.

San Diego, CA – Driftwood Hospitality Project

Green Rain also announced that its first Driftwood Hospitality EV charging installation, located at a newly constructed hotel at 8757 Rio San Diego Drive, San Diego, California, is scheduled to begin installation of Level 2 EV chargers this Wednesday. The project is designed to serve hotel guests and visitors, with plans to pursue a Phase 2 upgrade to Level 3 fast chargers later in the year, subject to site performance and demand.

Audit Process Underway

The Company further confirmed that it has scheduled a formal kickoff meeting with its independent audit firm this Friday, marking the commencement of its audit process. Management views this step as a key milestone toward strengthening financial transparency and advancing its broader corporate governance objectives.

Market Activity and Investor Confidence

Green Rain noted a meaningful decline in reported OTC short interest following an October peak, which management believes may reflect improving investor sentiment amid recent operational progress:

Date

Short Interest

% Change

12/15/2025

26,007

657.78%

11/28/2025

3,432

-89.16%

11/14/2025

31,668

0.00%

10/31/2025

31,668

236.86%

10/15/2025

9,401

-65.90%

Management believes the combination of visible project execution, infrastructure investment by partners, audit initiation, and enhanced shareholder communication continues to support growing investor confidence.

Management Commentary

"Our focus remains on execution and transparency," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy Holdings. "As we move our Rochester project toward commissioning, begin installations in San Diego, and formally launch our audit process, we believe we are building a stronger operational and governance foundation for long-term shareholder value."

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a Wyoming-based clean-energy development company operating through its subsidiaries Green Rain Solar Inc. and Green Rain Development. The Company focuses on EV charging networks, solar installations, and energy-efficiency programs, all executed under a scalable ESCO model. This approach enables performance-based revenue while avoiding debt structures or shareholder dilution.

