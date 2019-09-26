Green Rhino Announces Partnership with Atlas NRG to Manufacture and Distribute Hybrid Gensets

APOPKA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Rhino Energy Solutions announced today that they entered into a partnership with Atlas NRG to produce Hybrid Gensets based on the Lead Crystal Battery Technology and proprietary ICE and String Manager technology of Green Rhino Energy Solutions. Hybrid Gensets consists of a generator, inverter, chargers and Lead Crystal batteries. Based on the particulars of an installation Hybrid Gensets can save up to 80% in fuel consumption and associated runtime, versus a conventional generator situation.

Eric van Honk, CCO of Green Rhino Energy Solutions, stated, "For us this contract is a major step forward in our development of the Hybrid Genset market. Together with Atlas NRG we now have a very strong product offering for market segments where conventional power is not available. We have exceptionally strong demand for this product across the Middle East Region."

"At Atlas NRG we are very happy with this agreement. We have a rich experience with hybrid power systems, and realize the battery technology and management technology that Green Rhino brings to the table, combined with our high quality generating sets and energy production systems, brings along new opportunities for our company that were not there before, and will set the standard for the industry." Says Mr. Wanil Doss, CEO of Atlas NRG. About Green Rhino Energy Solutions: Green Rhino Energy Solutions is based in Central Florida and part of the Green Rhino Holdings group. The company is focused on Energy Storage Systems for the installer market as well as the implementation of larger storage systems for the commercial, industrial and power generation markets. The battery technology used by the company is the Lead Crystal Battery technology. This technology provides a lithium like performance but at a much more economic price point, the technology is furthermore environmentally friendly and also very safe without the fire hazards of other technologies. Green Rhino Energy Solutions is exhibiting at SPI 2019 at the Salt Palace Convention Center, in Salt Lake City in Booth 7236.

