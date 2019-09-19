Green Rhino Announces the Exclusive Global Contract for Lead Crystal Batteries

APOPKA, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Rhino Energy Solutions announced today that they entered into an exclusive global distribution contract and partnership for the Lead Crystal Batteries with EGE. With this contract Green Rhino Energy Solutions will be the exclusive global distributor for Lead Crystal Batteries for all energy storage systems. Green Rhino will also continue distribution for the Lead Crystal Batteries worldwide to a variety of industries. This distribution agreement covers a wide range of Lead Crystal Batteries patented and produced solely by EGE.

"As EGE we are thrilled with this agreement. In Green Rhino we have found a Western Partner that can bring our products to the global market and gain the international traction we have been looking for," says Mr. Jiamin Chen, CEO & President of EGE.

Patrick Willemsen, CEO and President of Green Rhino Energy Solutions, stated, "We are very happy with this distribution agreement as it enables us to continue building our Energy Storage Solutions based on this fantastic Lead Crystal Technology. Over the years this technology has proven to be a superior lead-based technology that can compete with Lithium, and outperforms Lithium in several aspects. With this distribution agreement we can grow our product lines and markets and truly compete with other storage technologies by offering a lower cost product and thus outperforming other storage solutions on an economic basis."

About Green Rhino Energy Solutions: Green Rhino Energy Solutions is based in Central Florida and part of the Green Rhino Holdings group. The company is focused on Energy Storage Systems for the installer market as well as the implementation of larger storage systems for the commercial, industrial and power generation markets. The battery technology used by the company is the Lead Crystal Battery technology. This technology provides a lithium like performance but at a much more economic price point, the technology is furthermore environmentally friendly and also very safe without the fire hazards of other technologies. Green Rhino Energy Solutions is exhibiting at SPI 2019 at the Salt Palace Convention Center, in Salt Lake City in Booth 7236.

