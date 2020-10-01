Green River Unveils Contact-Tracing Software To Help Homeless In Pandemic

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green River, a software design and development company, launched a suite of customizable contact-tracing tools on its open-source software platform, Open Path. The tools offer advanced features that allow health care providers, governments, hospitals and insurance companies to track patients' movements, close contacts and medical records in real-time to aid in the fight against coronavirus.

The new Open Path contract-tracing tools have already been tested and deployed by Boston Healthcare for the Homeless (BHCHP), with the goal of reducing infection rates among the 11,000 homeless it serves. Without the ability to safely isolate or quarantine, homeless are particularly vulnerable during a pandemic, facing increased risk of exposure to COVID-19. "We've had a relationship with Boston Healthcare for the Homeless over the past few years, so when they reached out to us, we were ready," said Michael Knapp, founder and CEO of Green River. Working with partners like BHCHP, as well as states, cities and major organizations, Green River builds software that improves people's quality of life. "We are incredibly proud to be able to do this work," Knapp said. "We are here to try and save lives."

Open Path seeks to further expand to states and cities across the U.S. to increase its ability to help ever-larger populations. The City of Boston began work on the Open Path platform in early 2016. Other state governments, nonprofits and corporations now using Open Path include the Commonwealth of Massachusetts ; the City of Springfield , Mass.; Community Action Pioneer Valley in Greenfield, Mass.; the Texas Homeless Network in Austin, Texas; the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition in Fort Worth, Texas; Homeward Virginia in the greater Richmond area; medical insurer Anthem Indiana ; Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness in Lansing, Mich.; and the City of San Diego.

For more information on Open Path, visit https://www.openpath.host/.

Green River is a mission-based software design and development company that harnesses data science, analytics, and web development to improve health, environmental and public education for corporate, government and nonprofit clients around the world. To learn more about Green River, its clients and its latest projects, visit us at: http://www.greenriver.com.

Contact Info:

Michael B. Knapp, PhD, Founder and CEO

+1 802-257-0641

[email protected]

SOURCE Green River Analytics