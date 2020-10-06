Green Roads CBD Manufacturing Facility Approved as Maker of OTC Products

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The manufacturing arm of Green Roads, Clarity Labs LLC, has received the permit to be an official Over the Counter (OTC) products manufacturer from the Florida Department of Business and Regulation. OTC certification is extremely rare among CBD brands, and authorizes Clarity Labs to produce a wide array of OTC-strength health products that are off-limits to manufacturers who lack this designation.

"Green Roads' entry into the OTC marketplace represents the start of an exciting new chapter both for our company and our customers. It will allow us to produce, in an FDA approved environment, specially formulated products targeted for various needs that we believe will make a real difference in people's lives." said Dale Baker, President & COO of Green Roads.

Becoming an OTC product facility involves meeting rigorous requirements established by the FDA. The equipment, safety standards, staff certifications, and testing methods must all meet high standards in order to receive an OTC permit.

The announcement comes on the heels of Green Roads' recent Sleep Line launch; an array of gummies, oils and capsules aimed at supporting more restful sleep during a time when so many are suffering heightened anxiety and insomnia.

"As a compounding pharmacist who worked for more than 25 years helping my community get healthy and stay healthy, I know first hand how significant this certification is for Green Roads," said Laura Fuentes, CEO and Co-founder of Green Roads. "My team of pharmacists is excited to develop the next generation of Green Roads' health products."

About Green Roads:

Green Roads is an award-winning company that produces high-quality wellness products using hemp-derived CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids. Through premium CBD oils, edibles, softgels, capsules, topicals, coffee, and more, Green Roads is on a mission to help every person find the healthiest version of themselves through the power of plants. Green Roads is unique in that it is one of a very small number of CBD brands that produce their own products in their own CGMP and FDA-certified facility. Green Roads products are sold in over 7,000 retail locations and online at greenroads.com. In 2019 the award-winning company was ranked as the largest privately-owned CBD company in the U.S.

