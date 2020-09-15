Green Roads Seeks To Lead Natural Sleep Aid Market With Robust New Line Of Products With Added CBD And CBN

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its continuous pursuit of wellness products that harness the power of plants to help consumers, Green Roads of Florida LLC ( Green Roads ) launched today the most comprehensive lineup of sleep products in the CBD industry. With six SKUs that span gummies, capsules, and ingestible oils, Green Roads' extensive sleep line puts the award-winning company on a path to become the leader in plant-based sleep solutions.

Already one of the largest companies in the CBD industry, Green Roads has aimed its product expansion on two of the most pervasive issues facing consumers today: stress and sleeplessness. These issues abound as Americans deal with life amidst a global pandemic, civil unrest, unemployment, hurricanes, wildfires, and a contentious election cycle. According to a survey in a recent issue of Sleep Medicine , trouble sleeping is more severe in adults who are experiencing a high degree of threat from COVID-19. Many respondents also reported elevated levels of stress, anxiety, and depression.

"Sleep is connected to every part of our health, from physical recovery and energy to emotional balance and positive outlook," said Laura Fuentes, CEO of Green Roads. "Our products are a healthy, non-narcotic way to help support better sleep for our customers, especially when current events are serving as a constant source of stress."

The sleep line also includes a first for Green Roads: a new Sweet Sleep formula that marks the first time Green Roads has added the cannabinoid CBN (cannabinol) to a product.

The lineup includes:

Green Roads Sweet Sleep Formula - a liquid tincture made with melatonin and added CBD and CBN oil, in a 30ml bottle.

- a liquid tincture made with melatonin and added CBD and CBN oil, in a 30ml bottle. Green Roads Sweet Sleep Nightly Doses - convenient single servings of the Sweet Sleep Formula, available in singles or a 12 pack.

- convenient single servings of the Sweet Sleep Formula, available in singles or a 12 pack. Green Roads Sleepy Zs - A new and improved version of Green Roads' classic gummy with a new formula, more melatonin, and a delicious blackberry flavor; available in 2-count packets or 30-count jars.

These new products join Green Roads CBD Sleep Capsules, which launched earlier this year. Green Roads CBD Sleep Capsules are vegan capsules with 5mg melatonin and 25mg CBD for a convenient one-step addition to any bedtime routine.

Carefully Selected Ingredients

Each product in the sleep line includes carefully selected ingredients that support a better night's rest in different ways. Melatonin is part of the natural sleep cycle in humans and can be used in combination with CBD, which helps manage daily stressors. CBN is similar to CBD but may have distinct characteristics that make it ideal for a sleep formula.

All sleep products as well as Green Roads' full offering of oils, topical creams, capsules, edibles, coffee, pet products, and more can be purchased from greenroads.com or at leading retailers across the country.

About Green Roads:

Green Roads is an award-winning company that produces high-quality wellness products using hemp-derived CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids. Through premium CBD oils, edibles, softgels, capsules, topicals, coffee, and more, Green Roads is on a mission to help every person find the healthiest version of themselves through the power of plants. Green Roads is unique in that it is one of a very small number of CBD brands that produce their own products in their own CGMP and FDA-certified facility. Green Roads products are sold in over 7,000 retail locations and online at greenroads.com. In 2019 the award-winning company was ranked as the largest privately-owned CBD company in the U.S.

