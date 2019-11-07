Green Rock Hemp Holdings Launches New Companies

HURRICANE, Utah, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Rock Hemp Holdings, LLC (GRHH), a professional, vertically integrated solutions provider to the industrial hemp industry, has announced the launch of its family of companies, including GeneticsCubed, LLC; Mesa Rising Hemp Farms, LLC; and Red Mesa Science & Refining, LLC. GRHH and its affiliates provide farmers, consumer goods producers, and end customers in the industrial hemp industry with the highest quality products and solutions.

"Our vertical structure allows us to manage all aspects of the supply chain – from scientific genome and seed development, through cultivation, processing and extraction," explained Joe Cachey, Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal is to provide customers with the highest quality products and solutions and bring professional business practices to our emerging industry."

The Green Rock Hemp family of companies includes GeneticsCubed, LLC, a company that designs, develops and clones genetically superior hemp seeds; Mesa Rising Hemp Farms, LLC, a large-scale cultivator of high-quality hemp plants, and Red Mesa Science & Refining, an innovative hemp processing and extraction company.

"The supply of quality hemp-derived CBD is struggling to meet soaring worldwide demand, and Green Rock Hemp Holdings' soil-to-oil structure provides customers with professional solutions across the supply chain," stated Robert Roche, co-founder of Green Rock Hemp Holdings and President of Roche Enterprises, its parent company. "Our businesses are led by successful executives with extensive experience in the industry."

