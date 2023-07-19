Green-Roofs Market to grow by USD 8,106.69 million from 2022 to 2027|Reduction in global warming due to green roofs drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The green-roofs market is estimated to grow by USD 8,106.69 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.18%. North America is estimated to contribute 33% of the global market during the forecast period. Europe, being the largest geographical segment of the global market in 2022, is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The region boasts four megacities, namely Moscow, London, Paris, and Berlin, along with the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan area. These urban centers face challenges related to the urban heat island effect and stormwater runoffs, which can be addressed by implementing green roofs. Green roofs have shown effectiveness in reducing pollution in Tirana, Albania. In Germany, green roofs are prevalent due to the presence of institutions and guidelines for their installation. An example is the formation of the Bundesverband GebaudeGrun (BuGG), a federal-level organization dedicated to green building development, through the merger of DDV and Fachvereinigung Bauwerksbegrunung (FBB) in 2018. These factors contribute to the growth potential of the regional market in the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Green-Roofs Market 2023-2027

Key Developments:

Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and changing dynamics in the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors.

With the rising competition, the market will see consolidation. However, manufacturing complexities and high production costs pose significant risk factors for vendors in the market.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The reduction in global warming due to green roofs is a significant factor driving green roofs market growth. Green roofs, also known as rooftop gardens, contribute to temperature control by reducing heat buildup on roofs and mitigating the urban heat island effect. By adding vegetation to rooftops, green roofs absorb solar radiation, which helps lower ambient temperatures and reduces the need for air conditioning, consequently reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The lack of lakes and trees in urban areas contributes to higher temperatures, making the implementation of green roofs crucial for combating this effect. Governments recognize these benefits and have implemented supportive policies to encourage the adoption of green roofs in both commercial and residential buildings. As a result, the demand for green roofs is increasing, driving the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The increased initial costs and long payback periods are major challenges hindering market growth. Although green roofs offer long-term cost savings, the initial installation costs can be significantly higher compared to conventional roofs, often reaching up to three times the cost. This upfront expense may deter some builders and result in decreased demand for green roofs in certain countries, limiting economies of scale for vendors. The payback period for green roofs is estimated to be as long as 40 years, posing a significant disadvantage for builders seeking a shorter return on investment. In some cases, tenants bear the costs through increased rents, which can reduce occupancy rates and hinder building utilization. Mandating green roofs in cities focused on affordable housing can also lead to higher rents, impeding the achievement of housing affordability goals set by municipal corporations. Consequently, these factors may act as barriers to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The integration of green-roof and solar photovoltaic systems is an emerging trend supporting market growth. The integration of green roofs and solar photovoltaic systems aims to promote sustainability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in buildings. This integration offers enhanced functions and effectiveness by providing cooling and shading effects. Photovoltaic panels offer protection to plants from excessive sunlight and minimize water evaporation, promoting plant growth. Additionally, the evapotranspiration of green-roof plants helps in cooling, thereby increasing the efficiency of photovoltaic panels. European countries such as Germany, Switzerland, and Austria have already begun implementing these integrated roofs. Although the installation process can be complex, vendors like ZinCo and Bauder offer green roofs with integrated solar photovoltaic systems. As a result, these factors will drive the growth of the global eco-friendly green roofs market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

Company Profiles

The green-roofs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Apex Green Roofs Inc., Axter Ltd., Bauder Ltd., Bender GmbH and Co. KG, Columbia Green Technologies, eco spaces LLC, Intrinsic Landscaping Inc., LiveRoof LLC, Onduline Group SAS, Optigrun international AG, RENOLIT SE, Sempergreen BV, Sika AG, Sky Garden Ltd., Skyland USA, SKYSPACE Green Roofs, SOPREMA SAS, Vegetal i.D. Inc., Vitaroofs International Inc., and ZinCo GmbH.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (residential, commercial, and industrial), product (extensive and intensive), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. Green roofs are increasingly being adopted in residential buildings due to their low maintenance costs and extended lifespan compared to conventional roofs. These roofs facilitate evapotranspiration, which helps in maintaining cooler roof surfaces. Additionally, green roofs offer energy savings on air conditioning, making them an attractive option for residential buildings. While there may be limited incentives for individuals to invest in green roofs, builders and construction companies can provide them as an appealing feature to residents who are willing to invest in their properties. The mandate of green roofs in the residential segment in certain developed countries will drive the growth of the global market in the residential segment throughout the forecast period.

Related Reports

The metal roofing market share is expected to increase by USD 2.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.24%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (residential and non-residential) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (residential and non-residential) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The roofing market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 4.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (residential and non-residential) and geography (the US, Canada, and Mexico). One of the key factors driving growth in the roofing market in North America is the high demand for bitumen coating.

Green-Roofs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,106.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Singapore, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apex Green Roofs Inc., Axter Ltd., Bauder Ltd., Bender GmbH and Co. KG, Columbia Green Technologies, ecospaces LLC, Intrinsic Landscaping Inc., LiveRoof LLC, Onduline Group SAS, Optigrun international AG, RENOLIT SE, Sempergreen BV, Sika AG, Sky Garden Ltd., Skyland USA, SKYSPACE Green Roofs, SOPREMA SAS, Vegetal i.D. Inc., Vitaroofs International Inc., and ZinCo GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

