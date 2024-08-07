Green Room Communications and Stevens Institute of Technology Forge Strategic Partnership to Explore AI's Impact on Healthcare Communications

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Room Communications, a leading healthcare communications agency, and Stevens Institute of Technology, a premier research university, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing understanding and communication of artificial intelligence (AI) within the healthcare sector.

This collaboration leverages Green Room's expertise in healthcare communications and Stevens Institute's cutting-edge research capabilities and AI expertise, in particular in partnership with the Stevens Institute of Artificial Intelligence (SIAI). Together, they will explore how AI is revolutionizing drug discovery, clinical trials, and healthcare delivery, and how these innovations are reshaping communication strategies within the biopharma industry.

"Partnering with Stevens Institute of Technology allows us to deepen our insights into the transformative potential of AI in healthcare," said Karen Carolonza, Managing Partner of Green Room Communications. "By combining our industry knowledge with Stevens' expertise in artificial intelligence, we aim to illuminate the future landscape of healthcare communications," said Deb Fowler, Managing Partner of Green Room Communications.

Stevens Institute of Technology, known for its interdisciplinary approach to technological innovation, views this partnership as a critical step in amplifying the impact of its AI research and helping the public to understand and contextualize progress in this space.

"AI has the power to fundamentally change how we approach healthcare," noted Brendan Englot, Geoffrey S. Inman Junior Professor in Stevens' School of Engineering and Science and Director of SIAI. "Through our collaboration with Green Room Communications, we seek to not only advance scientific understanding but also to refine and develop our strategies for communicating these advancements to industry stakeholders and the public in the most effective way."

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to exploring the intersection of AI and healthcare, driving conversations that will shape the future of both industries.

For more information about this strategic partnership and its implications for healthcare communications, please contact:

Ava Jacobs

Green Room Communications

Email: [email protected]

**About Green Room Communications:**

Green Room is a leading healthcare communications agency founded by journalists. The Green Room model, rooted in deep healthcare expertise, pairs intelligence, nimble teams and smart people to create extraordinary outcomes for pharmaceutical, biotech, advocacy and consumer health clients. Green Room is headquartered in New Jersey, and partners with clients and teams all around the world.

**About Stevens Institute of Artificial Intelligence (SIAI):**

The Stevens Institute for Artificial Intelligence is an interdisciplinary, tech-driven collaboration of engineering, business, systems and design experts working toward solving pressing global problems in industry and the world. SIAI is composed of more than 100 faculty members from all academic units at Stevens (engineering, business, systems and humanities) researching a variety of applications in AI and machine learning. SIAI hopes to amplify the impact of its research and analysis through collaborations with industry, government, foundations and academic partners.

**About Stevens Institute of Technology**

Stevens Institute of Technology is a premier, private research university situated in Hoboken, New Jersey. Since our founding in 1870, technological innovation has been the hallmark of Stevens' education and research. Within the university's three schools and one college, 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students collaborate closely with faculty in an interdisciplinary, student-centric, entrepreneurial environment. Academic and research programs spanning business, computing, engineering, the arts and other disciplines actively advance the frontiers of science and leverage technology to confront our most pressing global challenges. The university continues to be consistently ranked among the nation's leaders in career services, post-graduation salaries of alumni and return on tuition investment.

