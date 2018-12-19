Green Rush Consulting Client Wins One of Two Cannabis Permits in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC Compassion has been awarded one of two available licenses to operate a cannabis business in Santa Monica, California.

The application submitted by CPC Compassion was ranked second by the evaluation committee out of 21 applicants based on qualifying criteria set forth by the city. The permit allows the company to dispense medical cannabis to qualifying patients.

Santa Monica has almost 100,000 residents and is a heavy tourist destination with roughly nine million tourists annually.

"I am beyond thrilled for our team to have helped CPC Compassion in being awarded their medical dispensary license in Santa Monica," says Zeta Ceti, CEO of Green Rush Consulting. "This is one of the most sought-after locations in the United States to open a dispensary location and was an extremely competitive process. I wish CPC Compassion and their staff the best success and I look forward to visiting their facilities in the future."

"We are proud to have been awarded one of only two dispensary licenses in my home city of Santa Monica," says Dr. Paul Song, president and chief medical officer for CPC Compassion. "Green Rush Consulting was instrumental in that result. We appreciate the professional and thorough work that allowed us to successfully navigate this application."

CPC Compassion's President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Paul Song, is a radiation oncologist, chief medical officer for Calyx Peak Companies, former chair of the Courage Campaign and long-time resident of Santa Monica.

For more information on the Santa Monica dispensary selection process, see the city's Final Administrative Decision memo (https://finance.smgov.net/Media/Default/doing-business/in-santa-monica/Cannabis-Retailer-Decision-2018.pdf).

