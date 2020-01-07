Green Rush Consulting Launches Application Accelerator for Illinois Craft Grower Licensing

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

, a premier national cannabis consulting firm, is offering a fully automated

package for Illinois Craft Grower licenses.

With the application set to be released on Jan. 7, 2020, cannabis entrepreneurs seeking a craft grow license in Illinois must submit their applications as soon as possible — a process that can be timely and costly. Green Rush Consulting is offering customizable Application Accelerator templates to speed up the process for developing a comprehensive license application fully compliant with Illinois marijuana laws .

All sections of the Illinois application, known as "Exhibits," are fully compliant and vetted by Subject Matter Experts with decades of industry experience and more than 100 competitive state license wins. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is scheduled to release the Craft Grower Organization License Application on Jan. 7, 2020, through its adult-use cannabis program page .

The full Illinois Craft Grower Application Accelerator Bundle is available for a special pre-sale 50% discount. Individual templates for Exhibits such as the Security Plan, Environmental Plan, and Diversity Plan can still be purchased a la carte.

The Application Accelerator was featured at a Dec. 15, 2019, Hackathon in Chicago hosted by Good Tree Capital . The event was developed to help social equity applicants learn how to open a dispensary in Illinois.

"We recently hosted a hackathon for Illinois social equity applicants seeking to complete their dispensary license applications due in just a couple weeks," said Seke Ballard , founder and CEO of Good Tree Capital. "We couldn't have done it without the help of our partner, Green Rush Consulting . Their dispensary application accelerator was incredibly valuable and essential to getting our dispensary applicants over the finish line."

