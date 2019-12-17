Green Rush Consulting Prepares Final Weeks of Application Accelerator Sales, Emphasis on Social Equity Applicants

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Rush Consulting, a premier national cannabis consulting firm, has launched a first-of-its-kind, fully automated Application Accelerator package for Illinois medical marijuana dispensary permits.

With the deadline of Jan. 2, 2020, fast approaching, entrepreneurs seeking a dispensary license in Illinois must submit their applications as soon as possible. Green Rush Consulting is offering customizable Application Accelerator templates to speed up the process.

All sections of the Illinois application, known as "Exhibits," are fully compliant and vetted by Subject Matter Experts with decades of industry experience.

The full Template Bundle can be purchased for $15,000, but individual templates for Exhibits such as the Security Plan, Environmental Plan, and Diversity Plan can also be purchased a la carte.

Seun Adedeji, founder and CEO of Elev8 Cannabis, an Illinois social equity applicant, said the Application Accelerator "has given us the opportunity to have a really clean, crisp application that will give us the potential to win a license in Illinois. We feel very confident that our application is an A-plus."

The Application Accelerator was featured at a Dec. 15 Hackathon in Chicago for social equity applicants, hosted by Good Tree Capital.

Sales of the Application Accelerator will also help support restorative justice efforts.

"Our company is committed to supporting organizations working to repair communities decimated by the War on Drugs," said Green Rush Consulting founder and CSO Sarah Ceti. "This season of giving, we've selected Exonerated Nation to receive a portion of our proceeds."

Exonerated Nation, an Oakland-based nonprofit founded by exoneree Obie Anthony, helps provides healthcare, housing, and job training support to exonerated prisoners in California.

The Application Accelerator bundle includes a one-hour consultation with a Subject Matter Expert from Green Rush Consulting, and access to a three-part webinar series hosted by Green Rush Consulting founder and CEO Zeta Ceti.

Media Contact:

Sarah Ceti

sarah@greenrushconsulting.com

510-479-7372

SOURCE Green Rush Consulting