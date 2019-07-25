Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. Acquired Green Pla, Biomass Pla Certificate from JBPA (Japan BioPlastic Association) with Their Nano Cellulose + PBS (Poly Butylene succinate) Biodegradable Plastic Materials

KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Human population explosion has caused serious environmental problems on the planet in the past decades. One major environmental problem is plastic pollution, which is getting severe with the microplastic problem in the marine environment becoming a devastating issue in the world. It is predicted that the amount of plastic garbage will surpass the number of fish by 2050. There are also some scientific reports that these microplastics are already in our human body. Therefore, plastic recycling, reduction of plastic usage itself, and biodegradable plastic usage and development have been intensively challenged and carried out.

Nano Sakura Logo Nano Cellulose + Poly Butyrene succinate (PBS) Composite Material

In this regard, Dr. Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. invented nano cellulose + PBS (Poly Butylene Succinate) composite new material. They have also obtained Green Pla, Biomass Pla Certificate from JBPA (Japan BioPlastic Association) with their Nano Cellulose + PBS (Poly Butylene Succinate) Biodegradable Plastic material.

It should be noted here that the Nano Cellulose, Cellulose Nanofiber (CNF) is derived from natural biomass resources such as trees and plants so that it is recyclable and biodegradable. Because its raw material is an abundant natural resource, it is obtainable at low cost. Therefore, nano cellulose is an excellent green, next-generation biomaterial.

Now Green Science Alliance can make PBS to be mechanically stronger while maintaining its biodegradability because nano cellulose is also biodegradable. One can also make PBS stronger with glass fiber or carbon fiber, although they are not biodegradable, therefore, only nano cellulose composite can be 100% biodegradable material.

Green Science Alliance started manufacturing and supplying this PBS and nano cellulose composite material as pellet products. They will also make biodegradable molding products such as cutlery, food tray, food box etc. with these new innovative biodegradable plastic materials using their company owned brand "Nano Sakura."

