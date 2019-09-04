Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. Acquired GreenPla Certificate from JBPA (Japan BioPlastic Association) with Their Nano Cellulose + PBAT (Poly Butylene Adipate Terephthalate) and Starch Based Biodegradable Resin Materials

KAWANISHI, Japan, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental problems caused by human population explosion and activity are becoming a serious issue on earth in these decades. The plastic pollution and microplastic problem in the marine environment especially is becoming a devastating issue in the whole world. There are some scientific reports that these microplastics are already in the human body. Therefore, plastic recycling, reduction of plastic usage itself, and biodegradable plastic usage and development, have been intensively challenged and carried out.

GreenPla certified starch based biodegradable resin + nano cellulose composite material small dish and bowl made of nano cellulose + biodegradable resin composite materials

In this regard, Dr. Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. invented nano cellulose + PBAT (Poly Butylene Adipate Terephthalate) and starch based resin composite new material. They have also obtained GreenPla Certificate from JBPA (Japan BioPlastic Association).

It should be noted that the Nano Cellulose, Cellulose Nanofiber (CNF) is derived from natural biomass resources such as trees and plants so that it is recyclable and biodegradable. Because it's raw material is an abundant natural resource, it is obtainable at low cost. Therefore, nano cellulose is an excellent green, next-generation biomaterial.

Now, Green Science Alliance can make starch based biodegradable resin and biodegradable PBAT mechanically stronger while maintaining its biodegradability, because nano cellulose is also biodegradable. One can also make these biodegradable resins stronger with glass fiber or carbon fiber, although they are not biodegradable, therefore, only nano cellulose composite can be all 100% biodegradable material.

Green Science Alliance also started supplying some molding products such as film, sheet, bag, bowl etc… with these new innovative biodegradable materials, with their company own tradename "Nano Sakura".

