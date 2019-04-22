Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. Developed Nano Cellulose / Biodegradable Plastic Composite Color Masterbatch

KAWANISHI, Japan, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In these several decades, human population explosion has caused serious environmental problems on this planet. Especially plastic pollution problem is getting severe in the world and the microplastic problem in the marine environment is becoming a devastating issue. It is predicted that the amount of plastic garbage will be more than that of fish by 2050. There are also some scientific reports that these microplastics are already in our human body. Therefore, plastic recycling, reduction of plastic usage itself, and biodegradable plastic usage and development, have been intensively challenged and carried out.

Nano Cellulose + Biodegradable Plastic Composite Color Masterbatch and test piece (left : PLA only, right : PLA + Nano Cellulose)

In this regard, Dr. Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. has been creating nano cellulose / biodegradable plastic composite, biodegradable plastic made from starch, paper, recycle paper, wood, bamboo or even plant itself. Some products are composed of 100 % nature derived material, no petroleum origin. He clings to the idea of making biodegradable material as harmless as possible to the environment.

This time, by combining the nano cellulose / biodegradable plastic composite technology and long-term color research technology of its mother company, Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd., they had created nano cellulose / biodegradable plastic composite color masterbatch. They had also succeeded in making color masterbatch to have stronger mechanical strength, compared to the one without nano cellulose.

At the moment, white, black, red, blue, green, yellow, brown colored nano cellulose / poly lactic acid (PLA) composite masterbatch have been prepared. They will also make nano cellulose / biodegradable plastic composite with other biodegradable plastic such as poly butylene succinate (PBS). Not to mention other color composite, as customer requests.

Green Science Alliance will start small sample production for these color masterbatch products. In addition, they will make cutlery with these new color products, which would give them more color variety to molded products, with their company own brand "Nano Sakura."

Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.

2-22-11 Obana kawanishi-city,

Hyogo prefecture 666-0015 JAPAN

TEL : +81-72-7598543 / 8501

FAX : +81-72-7599008

Web : https://www.gsalliance.co.jp/en/

Mail : 212989@email4pr.com

SOURCE Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.