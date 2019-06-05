Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. Obtained Green Pla, Biomass Pla Certificate from JBPA (Japan BioPlastic Association) with Their Nano Cellulose + PLA (Poly Lactic Acid) Biodegradable Plastic Product, and Confirmed Biodegradability Increase By Making Nano Cellulose Composite With Biodegradable Plastic

KAWANISHI, Japan, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano Cellulose, Cellulose nanofiber (CNF) is derived from natural biomass resources such as trees and plants so that it is recyclable and biodegradable. Because its raw material is an abundant natural resource, it is obtainable at low cost. Therefore, nano cellulose is an excellent green, next-generation biomaterial.

This time, Green Science Alliance obtained Green Pla, Biomass Pla Certificate from JBPA (Japan BioPlastic Association) with their Nano Cellulose + PLA (Poly Lactic Acid) Biodegradable Plastic Product.

Nano Sakura logo

They also found that biodegradability of PLA (Poly Lactic Acid) can be enhanced by making composite material with nano cellulose. PLA is generally classified as biodegradable plastic nowadays although they can be biodegradable only under compost condition which is under high temperature and humidity. So that under normal temperature condition in soil and water (marine water), they do not easily decompose. However, they have experimentally confirmed that biodegradability speed increases by making composite material with nano cellulose. So that Green Science Alliance can make PLA to be mechanically stronger and enhance biodegradability, by making composite with nano cellulose.

They will continue researching about nano cellulose influence to biodegradability with other biodegradable plastic which they have. They will also challenge to obtain certificate from Europe and USA.

Green Science Alliance started manufacturing and supplying this PLA and nano cellulose composite material as pellet products. They will also make biodegradable molding products such as cutlery, food tray, food box etc… with these new innovative biodegradable plastic materials, with their company own brand "Nano Sakura".

