Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. Starts to Supply Quantum Dots Encapsulated Silicon Resin for Micro LED and Inorganic Coated Quantum Dots

KAWANISHI, Japan, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum dots are extremely small fluorescent nanoparticles which is composed of between 10 to 10000 atoms and 1 to 9 nanometers in diameter. They are so small that one cannot see them with a typical microscope. Despite its size, we cannot ignore the effects resulting from this extremely small size of these nanoparticles. The electronic characteristics of quantum dots are determined by their chemical composition, size, and shape. This means that we can control the color of light given off by a quantum dot solely by changing its size. Bigger dots emit longer wavelength colors, such as red, while smaller dots emit shorter wavelengths, resulting in the expression of such colors as green or blue. This means that light may be converted into nearly any color in the spectrum ranging from the UV to the IR region. Quantum dots also possess a very narrow half width and high quantum efficiency compared to ordinary solid fluorescent pigments,

InP/ZnS, perovskite quantum dots and silicon resin composite under UV illumination Inorganic material coated quantum dots under UV illumination

So, their applications could include:

Solar cells Medical devices, bio-imaging (including the imaging of cancer cells, protein analysis, cell tracking, etc.) Display Quantum computers Security inks Quantum dot lasers Photonic crystals LED Thermoelectric materials Artificial photosynthesis

Regarding quantum dot LED, Dr. Ryohei Mori has prepared InP/ZnS quantum dots and perovskite quantum dots composite materials with silicon resin which is the sealant resin for LED, while keeping the light emission. This will accelerate the development of quantum dots LED including micro LED. On the other hand, one of the problem of quantum dots is that their poor lightfastness, as well as poor water and heat resistance, especially when printed or coated onto a substrate. To face this problematic issue, Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. prepared silica base inorganic material coated quantum dots. As the quantum dots have been solidified in this product, their aforementioned weaknesses points are expected to have been improved upon. However, transparency is lost due to its coated material so that improvement is necessary in some application which requires transparency of quantum dots.

Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. has other type of quantum dots such as ZnS, InP/ZnS, CdS, CuInS 2 (CIS), CuInSe 2 , CuInS 2 /ZnS, PbS, and AgInS 2 etc… This company has also synthesized silicon quantum dots, as well as carbon-based quantum dots including graphene quantum dots. They will next attempt to create inorganic materials coated quantum dot and silicon resin composite quantum dots for micro LED, using different kinds of these quantum dots.

