Green Science Alliance Developed MOF (Metal Organic Framework) Derived Material Which Can Adsorb Dye Efficiently in Liquid, and can be Collected with Magnet or Simple Filtration

KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metal organic frameworks (MOFs), also known as porous coordination polymers (PCPs), are materials composed of metal cations and organic ligands that bridge component metals. MOFs are synthesized as super-porous materials by modifying their metal and organic ligand, as well as the shape and size of pores. Pore size can be controlled in less than nm order and MOF possess very large specific surface area (1000 – 9000 m 2 /g) and their chemical group can be tailored at the molecular level. One can obtain super-porous highly crystallized chemical compounds with high periodicity by reacting an appropriate robust organic linker and a metal cluster at appropriate position and direction. With conventional porous materials such as activated carbon, zeolite, and mesoporous silica, it was difficult to create the exact porous structure with the desired shape, pore size and specific surface area. Although with MOF, one can artificially design the structure, surface area, shape and size of the pores at the molecular level, as well as creating high dimensional functional materials with complex structure. Theoretically, MOFs can be prepared by combining numerous types of metals and organic ligands; more than 40,000 kinds of MOFs have been reported already. Because MOFs are completely new ultimate inorganic–organic hybrid porous materials, the chemical industry and academic field have recently been highly focused on them.

Dye Adsorbed MOF Collection by Magnet Dye Adsorbed MOF Collection by simple Filtration

Application of MOF can be medical usage such as anti-cancer treatment by drug delivery system, adsorption, storage of gas molecule, water vapor, metal ion, metal molecule, catalysis, battery, capacitor, sensor, artificial photosynthesis, photocatalysis, dye adsorption, decomposition etc…

Green Science Alliance has been synthesizing various type of MOF and have been trying to apply MOF to rechargeable battery, fuel cell, CO 2 adsorption, water vapor adsorption, metal adsorption, deodorizing, photocatalysis, artificial photosynthesis etc…

This time, Dr. Tsutomu Kohinata at Green Science Alliance has developed MOF derived carbonaceous material which can adsorb dye (methylene blue) in the liquid (this time, water) and can be easily separated by filter. Methylene blue adsorption was easily recognized by naked eye observation in a few seconds and when dye adsorbed MOF was separated by easy filtration, remaining water became transparent. So it can be concluded that this MOF derived carbonaceous material is a very efficient dye adsorbent. On top of that, when carbonaceous material is prepared by modifying MOF chemicals, dye adsorbed-MOF separation was even possible by using magnet. This proves that MOF derived material can possess magnetism by optimizing the MOF chemical composition, and this interesting property enabled us to create such interesting material. There is activated carbon material with magnetism which has similar property, however, they can not specify which dye of metal should be adsorbed because pore size of activated carbon is random. On the other hand, since pore size of MOF can be controlled by synthesis, we can target and specify which dye or metal, gas should be adsorbed and eliminated. This is the great advantage.

It is a big scientific progress that one can target the specific dye in the liquid to be adsorbed and eliminated by easy filtration or magnet, by creating appropriate MOF derived material by accurately controlled synthesis procedure.

