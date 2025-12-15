Green Science Alliance Developed Plant Based Glue for Nail Tips (UV, LED Curing Type)

KAWANISHI, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental problems caused by population explosion such as climate change, global warming, natural resource depletion, deforestation, water shortage and plastic pollution are getting severe in the world. One of the reasons for global warming is said to be CO 2 emission increase in the atmosphere. In this respect, compared to petroleum and fossil fuel derived chemical products, plant biomass derived products can be considered as carbon neutral because plants absorb CO 2 during their growth and total CO 2 emission will be zero after they degrade after usage. Therefore, developing plant biomass derived products is one way to reduce CO 2 emission.

Plant based Glue for Nail Tips (UV, LED Curing type) Designed Nail Tips Glued with Plant based Glue (UV, LED Curing type)

The challenge of Green Science Alliance is to replace all the petrochemical derived materials and products with plant, nature biomass derived alternatives and this concept is described in one of British academic article, written by company CEO as Dr. Ryohei Mori, which made front cover of "RSC Sustainability"

https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2023/su/d2su00014h

Based on this concept, Dr. Ryohei Mori have been developing plant, nature biomass based biodegradable resin, plastic, coating, glue, adhesive, plasticizer, lubricant, color ink, paint, 3D printed furniture, nano cellulose, biochar etc., virtually trying to make every materials and products from plant biomass and not from fossil fuel, petroleum.

In addition, Green Science Alliance have been developing various type of nail cosmetic products such as plant based biodegradable nail tip, plant based nail polish, water based organic nail polish with nail strengthening ingredients, 100 % plant based nail polish remover and thinner etc. They have also created plant based nail polish bottle lid, gel nail container. These products are sold on their company E-commerce site.

https://en.nano-sakura-shop.com/shop

And this time, Dr. Hirotoshi Umemoto and Dr. Ryohei Mori have developed plant based glue for nail tips, fake nails. It should be noted that the developed glue is UV, LED light curing type. Customers can put this glue onto their nails and put nail tips above glue. Then after, glue can be cured and by illuminating UV or LED light through nail tips. Because glue needs to be illuminated by UV or LED light, nail tips need to be transparent or at least semi-transparent. One can also use plant based biodegradable nail tips from the same company then all materials including glue, nail tips will be plant based products. There are similar type glue which can be cured by UV or LED light in the market although one would not see plant based ones. This could be world's first plant based nail tips glue in the nail cosmetic markets according to our survey. Plant biomass content is 22 - 30 %. The company is striving to enhance this plant biomass content in the future.

There are many cyanoacrylate based nail tips glue in the market although they could be the reason for respiratory problems or cause skin irritation or a rash. Furthermore, sometimes for this type of cyanoacrylate based glue, it generates intense heat to cause skin burns, by a rapid chemical reaction during glue hardening. In contrast, developed glue products are plant based and heat generation can be reduced by suppressing rapid chemical reaction. Therefore, the risk of skin burns, rash and irritation are mitigated. Since glue would contact to human nail and skin directly, all ingredients and not mention products itself are cosmetic grade.

The company will strengthen their sales promotion activity of this plant based nail tips glue, to Japan and world market.

Media Contact:

Ryohei Mori

81-72-759-8501

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.