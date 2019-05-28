Green Science Alliance to Supply Cathode Material for Lithium Ion Battery with Detailed Electrochemical Technical Analysis Data

KAWANISHI, Japan, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, environmental problems including global warming and climate change are becoming serious issues worldwide. These problems are mainly caused by the increase of greenhouse gases such as methane and carbon oxide (CO 2 ), accompanied with human population explosion. So that to suppress emission of CO 2 from automotive, development of hybrid cars, electric cars and fuel cell cars have actively progressed. For this purpose, a high functional rechargeable battery is ideal, and for the past several years, rechargeable lithium ion battery (LIB) technology has been the most widely used energy storage method for powering consumer electronics, powder tools and automotive. In addition, for smart grid society, a rechargeable battery with high capacity is expected to store electricity produced by sustainable energy such as wind power generation and solar cells. However, the battery capacity of currently used LIB is approximately 100 - 240 Wh / kg and creation of LIB with higher capacity is expected. The key factor of enhancing the battery capacity of LIB depends largely on composed materials including cathode, anode, electrolyte and separator.

X-ray diffraction pattern of LiNi0.5Mn1.5O4 LiNi0.5Mn1.5O4 powder photo

In this regard, Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. started custom synthesis and supplying LIB cathode materials including LiNi 0.5 Mn 1.5 O 4 (LNMO), LiNi 0.33 Mn 0.33 Co 0.33 O 2 (NMC111), LiNi 0.6 Mn 0.2 Co 0.2 O 2 (NMC622), LiNi 0.8 Mn 0.1 Co 0.1 O 2 (NMC811), LiNi 0.8 Co 0.15 Al 0.05 O 2 (NCA), LiCoO 2 (LCO) etc. They can also make other LIB cathode material as customer request. What they also offer is that they can provide these cathode materials with detail electrochemical data including charge-discharge curve, cyclic voltammetry, impedance analysis. They will also provide particle size, XRD, element analysis data as well. Green Science Alliance can make LIB coin cell, flat cell, laminated cell in their company now so that they can provide those detail technical data with their own cathode material which is synthesize in their company. Not many companies can do this. Thus, they can also accept commissioned measurement, testing and research of customer materials for LIB. They have been also supplying Li 7 La 3 Zr 2 O 12 (LLZO) as solid electrolyte for LIB. In the near future, Green Science Alliance will further challenge to create next generation cathode (for example, Li rich cathode), anode, ionic liquid electrolyte based LIB and all solid state LIB etc. They will keep aggressively focusing their business towards creating LIB with higher capacity and safety.

Dr. Ryohei Mori

Green Science Alliance Co.,Ltd.

2-22-11 Obana Kawanishi-city,

Hyogo prefecture, 666-0015, Japan

Tel:+81-72-759-8501 (8543)

Fax:+81-72-759-9008

Web: https://www.gsalliance.co.jp/en/

e-mail: 215085@email4pr.com

SOURCE Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.gsalliance.co.jp/en

