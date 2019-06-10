Green Spa Network Launches Research Program

Conducted surveys have been geared towards gaining knowledge to increase members' ability to successfully transform their businesses into a socially and environmental responsible leaders in the wellness industry. A few of the findings show GSN that:

84% of members say consumers are choosing brands because they are green

28% of members have a sustainability officer or a green team

57% of members say time is the biggest challenge to being green

40% of members say lack of money is the biggest issue to being green

GSN's member feedback has been instrumental in the organization's direction moving forward and continued research will help gear its events and educational resources to better serve its members success in making a positive change for the planet.

"We're thrilled to be bringing of-the-moment data on green or related topics to GSN members and the wellness community," says Bonnie Baker, Board President. "By creating a quarterly infographic and sharing with our members, the industry, and the press we hope to inform decisions on sustainability in real time," adds Joanna Roche, Executive Director.

To participate in GSN's monthly surveys to better their work in sustainability outreach, sign up for their email list by visiting www.greenspanetwork.org.

About Green Spa Network:

GSN is a 501(c) 6 nonprofit trade association serving the spa industry in support of action for a sustainable future. Their mission is to promote the vital connections between personal wellbeing, economic sustainability and the health of our planet. Through networking, education, and best practices developed with a membership of the nation's most innovative green spas, GSN is a resource for vital people building a vital planet. www.greenspanetwork.org

