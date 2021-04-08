Green Spoon Sales & Shelvspace Unveil New-To-Market Retail Software

BOULDER, Colo., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Spoon Sales , a natural food and beverage brokerage specializing in emerging consumer packaged goods, today announced a partnership with Shelvspace , the market leader of predictive retail execution technology. The two brands collaborated to release Green Spoon Basin powered by Shelvspace, a unique, new-to-market data process software built to support national retailers and brands in every stage of the brokerage process.

Green Spoon Sales + Shelvspace Green Spoon Sales + Shelvspace

Green Spoon Basin powered by Shelvspace will enable real-time communication between brands, retailers and brokers using high-speed cloud technology. Breaking down barriers in communication traditionally resulting from siloed data, this software will allow multiple types of information to flow seamlessly through one platform, harmonizing the day-to-day operations of retailers. Shelvspace technology enhances the omnichannel experience for Green Spoon's nationwide team brand partners and retailers to create a revolutionary concept changing the industry standard of communication.

This dynamic software shatters traditional expectations in the brokerage industry by providing technology that allows for better visibility, growth and faster speed to market. Born with the common motivation to provide a more transparent partnership with their customers, Green Spoon Sales and Shelvspace worked together to create the breakthrough solution.

"A good firm is one that adapts to the latest innovation and technology available to them, and with Green Spoon Basin powered by Shelvspace, we are now able to provide national brands and retailers with the tools they need for increased transparency in their daily operations," said Green Spoon Sales CEO and Founder, Kari Pedriana. "Technology is the future and by implementing disruptive ideas in every facet of our operations, we are opening doors to even more innovation and asserting ourselves as a forward-thinking retail brokerage."

Female-founded and family-owned, Green Spoon Sales regularly challenges traditions within the industry to provide the best solutions to their brands and retail partners and sees this collaboration with Shelvspace as an opportunity to assert themselves as a knowledgeable leader in developing technology within the industry.

"We at Shelvspace are thrilled to work with Green Spoon Sales to incorporate industry-leading technology into the retail environment, which has traditionally been a mature sector," said Chad Tornabeni, CPO & co-founder of Shelvspace. "By working together to introduce revolutionary ideas to everyday functions in communication and distribution, we are looking forward to the continued innovation and modernization this technology will bring."

About Green Spoon Sales

Founded in 2010, Green Spoon Sales is a natural food and beverage brokerage that represents the most disruptive & emerging consumer packaged goods in the industry. Headquartered in Boulder, Col., Green Spoon works with like-minded national brands across 9 US regions. The company represents many of the industry's most exciting, emerging, and disruptive CPG brands and helps brands gain access to retail stores and shelf space, in addition to driving sales through promotions. As of 2021, Green Spoon Sales employs a team of over 100 people across the country and continues to grow. The company is dedicated to providing an ethically valued business that positively impacts people, the community, and the consumer-packaged goods industry. For more information, visit www.greenspoonsales.com .

About Shelvspace

Shelvspace is the market leader for retail sales and execution for consumer product and retail companies. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Shelvspace supports hundreds of leading brands across a variety of U.S. retail channels. Shelvspace proprietary technology offers the only solution that brings store level data, workflow, and automation together to unlock the true growth potential of every brand on every shelf. Visit www.shelvspace.com .

SOURCE Green Spoon Sales

Related Links

https://www.greenspoonsales.com

