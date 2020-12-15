Green Spoon Sales & The Stable Announce Retail Agency Collaboration

This will now cement Green Spoon Sales as a retail powerhouse covering the vast majority of all national retailers, which will now include Target, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Amazon thanks to The Stable's team. Forged with the common motivation to challenge the traditional nuances of the industry, this unique partnership will provide their clients with greater accessibility to all relevant retail channels.

The past two years have shown exceptional growth for the company, who has seen 70 percent growth overall, partnerships with ShelvSpace and SPINS , and their 100th hire. Green Spoon Sales prides itself on being a female-founded and family-owned, national firm with a holistic view of its company culture as they continue to expand.

"The traditional way of running a firm is no longer the best option for modern-day brands, and we've adapted our culture to break that mold and bring a fresh perspective," said Green Spoon Sales CEO and Founder, Kari Pedriana, "Right off the bat The Stable prioritized similar values, which in turn has allowed our teams to better serve brands through their ideal retail lanes."

Similar to Green Spoon Sales, The Stable has had major growth in 2020 growing their employee base to 200 and spearheading some of retail's highest-profile launches including quip, a direct-to-consumer oral health brand that has exploded at Target.

"This partnership allows us to open up new retail distribution channels and opportunities for our brand partners and collaborate with a world-class team in Green Spoon," said Chad Hetherington, CEO of The Stable. "Retail is moving faster than we have ever seen before, so being able to structure creative collaboration partnerships like this to help open new doors for our clients is a no brainer".

About Green Spoon Sales

Green Spoon Sales is a natural food and beverage brokerage that represents the most disruptive & emerging consumer packaged goods in the industry. Green Spoon works with like-minded brands and people that share the common desire to shake things up, bring the most exciting and highest quality products to shelf and offer retail partners products that their customers are proud to purchase. The team knows that the only way to do this is with passion, integrity, communication and hard work. Learn more at www.greenspoonsales.com .

About The Stable

The Stable is a fully integrated commerce agency helping consumer brands activate across all channels of commerce, with offices in Minneapolis, Bentonville, Seattle & Austin. Learn more at thestable.com .

