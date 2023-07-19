Green Sports Alliance Releases a Game-Changing Playbook on Building Sustainable Sports and Entertainment Venues for the Next Generation

News provided by

GREEN SPORTS ALLIANCE

19 Jul, 2023, 11:47 ET

Play to Zero Playbook: Building for the Next Generation

PORTLAND, Ore., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Green Sports Alliance (GSA) takes a giant leap towards a greener future with the launch of another Play to Zero playbook. This impactful guide showcases a transformative approach to constructing and renovating sports and entertainment with a resolute commitment to sustainability.

Continue Reading

"Building for the Next Generation" represents a groundbreaking consolidation of insights and best practices of the leading practitioners, organizations, and firms dedicated to pushing the boundaries of sustainable design and operations in every sports and entertainment venue.

More than just a manual on eco-conscious construction and retrofitting, this playbook issues a resounding call to consider the lasting legacy of each venue by daring to surpass perceived limitations. With an astonishing 50 mega-venues constructed in the last six years, an additional 25 in the pipeline, and a staggering $2 billion allocated for renovation projects, this playbook seeks to redefine the future of building and renovating these iconic structures.

The Playbook revolves around five key fundamentals, ranging from the concept "Green Venues are Good Investments" to the imperative "Commit Early to Excellence." Each fundamental outlines critical ideas and strategies aimed at embedding sustainability into the very DNA of these projects.

"Developed by a group of collaborators who focus on the benefits of sustainable building design, this approach addresses how design choices and climate considerations can benefit both the environment and community," said Roger McClendon, the Executive Director of Green Sports Alliance. "By embracing the resources and case studies in the Play to Zero Playbook, sports and entertainment industry leaders can lead the charge in creating a more sustainable, resilient, and responsible ecosystem for the future generations of fans, players, and operators."

The collaborative spirit of this endeavor is truly remarkable, with contributions from Populous, McKinstry, HOK, Gensler, Viridis Initiative, Aptim/Sustainable Sport Index, RWDI, EcoWorks Studio, CheckSammy, and CES Power. Furthermore, the playbook was advised and edited, by the expertise of teams from TRUE, LEED, International WELL Building Institute, International Living Future Institute, BSI, Arc Skoru, and the Ann Duffy Group.

To access, please visit: https://greensportsalliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Building-for-the-Next-Generation-Playbook-online.pdf

GSA leverages the power of sport to drive environmental and social change. GSA is committed to sharing best practices, visit greensportsalliance.org for more information.

SOURCE GREEN SPORTS ALLIANCE

Also from this source

Play to Zero Recognizes 13 Sports Organizations for Sustainable Resiliency across Water, Waste, Energy, and Innovation at the 2023 Green Sports Alliance Summit

Playoff Green Achieves Remarkable Sustainability Milestones at 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.