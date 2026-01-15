Green Street Adds Advanced Sales Comps to College House, Driving Greater Platform Value

The enhanced feature unites crucial data in the student housing market to pave the way for seamless, smart decision making across sales, leasing and more

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the leading provider of commercial real estate intelligence and analytics across North America, Europe, and Australia, today announced the launch of College House Sales Comps, an enhanced feature delivering deeper, data-driven, property-level insights for the U.S. student housing sector.

Green Street acquired College House in 2025, bringing together one of the industry's most trusted student housing data platforms with Green Street's market intelligence and transaction expertise. College House Sales Comps builds on that foundation, enabling users to evaluate transactions with greater granularity, precision, and confidence, transforming how investment teams analyze student housing opportunities.

"Sales Comps represents a foundational milestone in our journey with Green Street," said Charlie Matthews, General Manager of College House. "For the first time, investment teams can access verified sales transactions alongside leasing and performance insights in one place, eliminating blind spots and accelerating confident decision-making."

Historically, student housing investors have faced a persistent challenge: connecting transaction data with leasing performance. College House Sales Comps addresses this gap by allowing users to analyze pricing alongside asset-level fundamentals, understand how leasing and occupancy influence outcomes, and compare transactions across peer sets and market cycles using consistent methodologies.

The result is a shift from fragmented data to integrated insight. With transactions and performance intelligence unified in a single, intuitive experience, users gain a clearer view of market dynamics and a stronger foundation for data-informed strategy in a fast-growing sector.

Available within Invest View, College House Sales Comps delivers role-specific insights through two tailored perspectives, Operate and Invest, with key capabilities including:

Transaction Timeline View: Visualize recent and historical market activity through a dedicated "Deals and Pipeline" view.

Visualize recent and historical market activity through a dedicated "Deals and Pipeline" view. Advanced Filtering: Narrow analysis by price, transaction date, buyer, seller, and other critical variables to surface the most relevant comparables.

Narrow analysis by price, transaction date, buyer, seller, and other critical variables to surface the most relevant comparables. Exportable Reports: Download property-level data to support custom modeling and investor reporting.

Download property-level data to support custom modeling and investor reporting. Database Explorer Integration: Access national sales comp data directly within existing underwriting tools and workflows, including both purpose-built student housing and student-competitive multifamily properties.

Launched in mid-December, College House Sales Comps is available through Enhanced Reporting and Database Explorer access (Basic users must upgrade). The feature supports more confident, independent decision-making across investment, capital markets, operations, development, lending, and advisory functions.

Sales Comps also marks the first of several planned enhancements resulting from the College House and Green Street integration. Today, College House tracks more than 3,000 off-campus student housing properties across 280+ markets, representing more than 1.1 million beds, the largest dataset of its kind in the industry.

"As we combine College House's deep student housing expertise with Green Street's market intelligence," Matthews added, "this is just the beginning of what's possible."

About Green Street

Green Street is a forward-thinking real assets company at the forefront of transforming the commercial real estate market with cutting-edge predictive analytics, data-driven insights, and actionable intelligence. With over 40 years of expertise, Green Street empowers investors, lenders, and stakeholders across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia to make optimized investment and strategic decisions.

About College House

College House is the leading data and analytics platform purpose-built for the student housing industry. Designed for both operators and investors, the platform delivers role-specific insights through two tailored views: Operate and Invest. From property-level leasing performance to market-level trends, College House empowers real estate teams to make faster, more informed decisions with clarity and confidence.

